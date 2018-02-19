Reporter Says McCabe Altered Strzok’s Flynn Probe, Destroyed All Revisions

Conservative reporter Mike Cernovich has a blockbuster story if this next one is accurate. We can’t confirm this report at this time. According to Mr. Cernovich, Andrew McCabe altered Peter Strzok’s 302s of the Flynn investigation and then destroyed all the revisions.

This is especially interesting since Peter Strzok did not think Flynn lied, but rather was “confused” and forgetful. Along came Mueller who decided Flynn did lie and indicted him for lying.

Hopefully, Flynn’s lawyers are on this.

Is this why McCabe is retiring in a hurry? He will collect a big, enormously fat pension?

Cernovich asks, “You know how Peter Strzok’s system didn’t back up. You know why? McCabe altered his 302 of the Flynn interview, and deleted all history of revisions.”

Mike Cernovich has had some significant breaking news and it takes a while for MSM to catch up, as he wrote. If true, we should hear about it in the Inspector General’s report expected in March.

Don’t expect to hear much from the MSM. Look below at what the NY Times op-ed is saying now if you want proof.

They think Democrats have been taking the “high road” but being nice doesn’t work. They want to START playing “dirty”.

They’re serious!

How much dirtier can they get? Are they going to roll out thirty more Adam Schiffs?