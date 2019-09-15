Reporter went undercover to a leftist rally & found chumps

Ilhan Omar praised corrupt California for moving ahead with a bill to ban private prisons. The new legislation would come into effect after the 2020 presidential election “on or after January 1, 2020” and would prohibit California’s government from “entering into or renewing a contract with a private, for-profit prison to incarcerate state inmates.”

Where will they put these people? They don’t care as long as it’s not in prison. The attack on private prisons is an attack on ICE detention.

This is an important step. No one should profit from putting human beings in cages — especially in a system designed to incarcerate people of color and Indigenous people. We must pass federal legislation to abolish ICE and fund restorative justice practices. https://t.co/P4DzpP5I3o — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 13, 2019

People actually buy into this and follow people like Omar. Take the ralliers who think half the nation are Nazis.

GOP ARE RACIST NAZIS RALLY

A reporter for The Federalist went to the ‘GOP Is Racist‘ rally in Baltimore and recounted in word and video what took place.

They want ICE out of Baltimore and are calling the President the ‘rat.’ An entire section was dedicated to abolishing ICE. A woman with a CASA [communist, open borders] t-shirt wants to abolish ICE because this isn’t America’s land.

“For the ones we owe anything are the Native Americans who we stand in their land, not our own,” she said.

You will find that many of these radicals believe Mexicans and others from south of the border own the land. Many are Reconquista.

They were also in solidarity with communist dictator Nicolas Maduro who destroyed his own country.

One woman even wore a shirt that said, “Nicolas… the people support you.”

They claim the GOP is complicit in white supremacy.

The radicals also love abortion. The unborn babies are just a “clump of cells,” they insisted. Their astounding lack of intelligence and regard for human life is astonishing.

A FEW OF THE CLIPS

The protesters said we have concentration camps on the border.

They all seem to think it was proven that President Trump colluded with Russia.

There is much more at the Federalist, check it out if you are interested. The one thing that seems apparent to me is this goes beyond ignorance and indoctrination. They’re just stupid ideologues.

OCCUPY WALL STREET — SAME PEOPLE, SAME IDEOLOGY

None of this is surprising. I went undercover to a number of Occupy Wall Street rallies, MoveOn meetings, and communist forums. They are all communists or close to it, driven by misinformation and a remarkable absence of curiosity. They just mindlessly follow their professors or whoever is leading them, chanting whatever they’re told to chant. It’s frightening to see how easy it is to manipulate the minds of some people. It’s Jonestown with a different kind of Kool-Aid.

While accusing innocent Republicans of being Nazis, they themselves are budding Nazis.

The Occupy rallies in 2011 were funded in part by Soros groups and other corporations. Many protesters were paid and they said they had plenty of money. Professors from universities like CUNY were teaching them in groups on how to pose for photos and make it look like the cops were the villains. Many were excitedly asking when they could jump the gates and go after the police.

They also had their bizarre heroes, — a cop killer, traitor Bradley Manning, and so on.

There were a lot of smelly — literally smelly — old commies.

The woman at the end of the next video, who wouldn’t let me tape her training sessions on how to riot, is a communist professor at CUNY.