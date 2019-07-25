Reports Jim Comey Lied & Spied on President Trump

An investigative report by Paul Sperry at real clear investigations says Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s upcoming report will confirm that James Comey lied to President Trump when he said he wasn’t a target, and worse yet, he was actually spying on Trump to see if the President was colluding with Russia.

Such a finding would vindicate Trump in his decision to fire him. The left is trying to make that firing into an obstruction of justice case. If this is the case, there would be little doubt that the Deep State was out to get Trump.

Comey will not say what he told the President privately, that he was not the target. He didn’t want to help Trump and wanted him found guilty of conspiracy. He also didn’t want Trump to know he wasn’t in the clear.

Paul Sperry reports that Horowitz found Comey “had an agent inside the White House who reported back to FBI headquarters about Trump and his aides.”

Also, Comey “did some online sleuthing, personally searching Trump on Google and even looking through hours of YouTube videos of him.”

Horowitz is investigating the covert Jan. 6, 2017, briefing Comey gave the president-elect in New York about the Steele dossier. Reports of that meeting were used days later by BuzzFeed, CNN, and other outlets, who reported on the dossier’s lascivious and unsubstantiated claims.

Comey’s meeting with Trump took place one day after the FBI director met in the Oval Office with President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden to discuss how to brief Trump. The meeting included National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and National Intelligence Director James Clapper, who would soon go to work for CNN.

If this is true, Comey lied under oath to Congress. That’s a felony.

There was no probable cause to investigate Trump on collusion or conspiracy. That is clear.

If the information about the Horowitz report is true, this is serious stuff.

Horowitz’s report will be out in September.

A couple of months back, Senator Lindsey Graham told Hannity about Horowitz’s FISA abuse probe, “…I can tell you that if you care about the rule of law you’re going to be very upset about how the DOJ and FBI behaved themselves during the 2016 election.”

He continued, “If you hate Trump, you won’t care. If you love the rule of law, you’ll be very upset.”