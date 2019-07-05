Reps Pressley & Tlaib Call Declaration of Independence “Sexist” & “Racist”

Hard-left Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley spent some time on Independence Day trashing the Declaration of Independence as “sexist” and “racist.”

The freshman congresswomen both promoted a Salon article titled “Fourth of July’s ugly truth exposed: The Declaration of Independence is sexist, racist, prejudiced.” They promoted it on their Twitter accounts.

Salon is basically communist and these two Democratic Socialists are communists.

These communists are very dangerous.

“Our founding fathers were not living gods…they were fallible human beings.” The Declaration of Independence “did not condemn slavery, protect the rights of women or include Native Americans.” https://t.co/RujjiopufJ — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 4, 2019

The impact of the prejudices, biases & contradictions codified by our founding fathers is still felt today. We continue to struggle as a nation to embrace our full history, one that includes family separation of black families at the auction block & today of migrants at camps. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 4, 2019

A country that has yet to realize it’s full promise for every person that calls it home & indeed makes it great, & yet it is a free country, one where I can resist, offer dissenting & critical opinion & challenge with bold activist leadership. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 4, 2019

Dissent is the ultimate patriotism, & as such I will continue to be a patriot. On this day, I am grateful for the freedoms afforded me in this country to do so. #resist #HappyFourthOfJuly — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 4, 2019

“I love America more than any other country in this world, and exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.” -James Baldwin But not only to criticize, to also celebrate & most of all to Work — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 4, 2019

To Work daily in coalition to preserve what is good & working, & to dismantle what is broken while mitigating the hurt caused by broken systems. The Work of progress & realizing a more equitable & just world never stops, but today we pause to reflect & fortify for the Work ahead. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 4, 2019

THE ANGRY LEFTIST

We will never stop fighting for your dignity, your humanity, and the preservation of your families #closethecamps pic.twitter.com/eZVYcVYUuz — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 1, 2019