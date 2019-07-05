Reps Pressley & Tlaib Call Declaration of Independence “Sexist” & “Racist”

By
S.Noble
-
3

Hard-left Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley spent some time on Independence Day trashing the Declaration of Independence as “sexist” and “racist.”

The freshman congresswomen both promoted a Salon article titled “Fourth of July’s ugly truth exposed: The Declaration of Independence is sexist, racist, prejudiced.” They promoted it on their Twitter accounts.

Salon is basically communist and these two Democratic Socialists are communists.

These communists are very dangerous.

THE ANGRY LEFTIST

