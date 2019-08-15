Reps Tlaib & Omar Refused Entry Into Israel

Israel will deny entry to Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) during an upcoming overseas trip, according to multiple reports.

The decision was announced moments after President Trump tweeted that it would show “great weakness” for Israel to allow the two congresswomen into the country. The President has let his feelings be known on this issue before now.

The president has been an outspoken critic of both Omar and Tlaib, a couple of anti-Semites.

The congresswomen have supported Palestinian rights and terror groups. They also back the anti-Semitic boycott, divestment and sanctions movement targeting Israel. Both have been accused by other members of Congress of using anti-Semitic language, but leaders of both parties had said they should be allowed to visit Israel.

Why? Why should women who continually demonize Israel be allowed to visit Israel? They are subversives.

The President said they hate all Jewish people. Who knows?

It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019





It’s curious how they have so much media support.

Israel denies entry to Democratic Reps. Omar and Tlaib ahead of their planned visit, amid Trump's public push for such a move https://t.co/ZiSS1MH7gL — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 15, 2019