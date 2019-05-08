Republicans BLAST Democrats trying to force the AG to break the law

Rep. Jim Jordan ripped into the corrupt Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler during the meeting today. The Judiciary voted along party lines to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in contempt for following the law and not responding to their subpoena.

It now goes to the full House for a vote on contempt charges.

Democrats concocted an outrageously fake scandal around Attorney General Bill Barr and they are getting away with it in large part thanks to the cooperation of the media.

Rep. James Sensenbrenner, R-Wisc., and other members of the Judiciary panel pointed out that the Mueller report includes grand jury testimony and that it would be “a crime” to disclose this testimony.

“The committee, by making this insistence and issuing this subpoena, is telling the attorney general of the United States to commit a crime,” Sensenbrenner said during Wednesday’s hearing. “Because it is a crime for anyone to disclose grand jury information of anyone else.”

Sensenbrenner admonished the Democrats on the committee for making an illegal request.

“It is absolutely shocking that the majority of this committee is going to ask the chief law enforcement officer of the United States to commit a crime,” he stated. Shocking.”

“If this place weren’t as leaky as a sieve I would not be opposed to what the chairman is doing,” says Republican Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner. “What we are doing here is forcing the attorney general to break the law.” https://t.co/8KdzncvkKN pic.twitter.com/V5MNFfmPZf — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 8, 2019

JORDAN CORNERS NADLER

Jordan reminded the committee of the core problem. He read from the letter written by White House Counsel Emmett Flood:

“That the head of our country’s top law enforcement agency [the FBI] has actually done so to the president of the United States should frighten every friend of individual liberty,” Jordan said on the floor of the House. “Under our system of government, unelected executive branch officers and intelligence agency personnel are supposed to answer to the person elected by the people — the president — and not the other way around.”

“This is not a Democratic or a Republican issue; it is a matter of having a government responsible to the people, and, again, not the other way around. In the partisan commotion surrounding the released report, it would be well to remember that what can be done to a president can be done to any of us.”

If politicians can fabricate crimes against a President and an Attorney General, while the MSM conspires with them, no one is safe.

“And this committee is supposed to look out for that fundamental fact more than anything else,” Jordan said afterward. “And we are not doing that today.”

“Consistent with the law, more than one member on the committee expressed concerns Barr was being asked to do something illegal.”

Jordan asked Nadler why he wouldn’t wait on the contempt vote until Mueller testifies.

After “22 months and $35 million, with a whole bunch of Democrat lawyers putting it together — why don’t you wait and ask him next week before we do this contempt resolution?” Jordan told the chairman.

Nadler stuttered a bit after Jordan’s comments, “Well, essentially, because it would be useful to have the material before he is in front of us.”

That is obviously a lie.

The 98.5%-unredacted Mueller report is available to be read and only three Republicans have done so. Why doesn’t Nadler just go read the mostly unredacted copy?

Jim Jordan is targeted by the left in this next election. Democrats hope to unseat him and are falsely claiming he is scandal-ridden. The scandal they are referencing is the fake coach-sexual harassment tale they drummed up.

Rep. @Jim_Jordan: “I don’t think today is actually about getting information. […] I think it’s all about trying to destroy Bill Barr because Democrats are nervous he’s gonna get to the bottom of everything.” pic.twitter.com/78F3ZKchQ8 — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) May 8, 2019

Outside of the right-leaning media, the MSM is covering it dishonestly.

.@JimPressOffice: It is absolutely shocking that the majority of this committee is going to ask the chief law enforcement officer of the United States to commit a crime.https://t.co/2Tush8bSPr — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) May 8, 2019