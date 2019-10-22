Republicans Have a Winner to Fight AOC & Her Pack of Socialists

Alabama businesswoman Jessica Tayor is running for Congress as a “steadfast conservative” supporting President Trump and hoping to form her own ‘squad’ in Congress to oppose the ‘socialist’ AOC+3 ‘squad.’

She announced her candidacy for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District in a video.

Taylor, the wife of a former Alabama state senator, is the first Republican woman to announce her bid for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Martha Roby.

She wants the state of Alabama to “put me in the game” and called for the formation of a “conservative squad.”

The Prattville businesswoman and attorney tells of her love of basketball [thus putting her back in the game] and her three children in the video. Ms. Taylor put herself through college waiting tables. She earned her law degree at night and joined the governor’s staff “to change the world.”

Her husband, Bryan Taylor, an Army JAG officer and Iraq war veteran served one term in the Alabama Senate, stepping down recently as Governor Kay Ivey’s chief legal advisor so that he could assist his wife in her candidacy.

“Like you, I’m tired of arrogant socialists like AOC who’ve never even run a lemonade stand telling us how we should live in Alabama and that more government is the answer,” she said of Ocasio-Cortez and other radical freshman Democrats, such as Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

“If you’re like me, you’re tired of radical socialists and liberal loudmouths like AOC, ‘the Squad,’ and Elizabeth Warren demonizing Alabama values and our strong support of President Trump,” Taylor said in a statement released along with the video.

“I’m running for Congress because Alabama needs a new generation of conservative leadership to take on these radical liberals,” the owner of a consulting firm said. “Alabama’s conservative values are at stake, and I will fight every single day to defend them.”

She is the Republican answer to AOC. It’s still America in Alabama.