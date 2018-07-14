Republicans Make Preparations to Impeach Rod Rosenstein

Conservative lawmakers in the House are preparing to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Politico reported Friday. They have been preparing for weeks.

Maybe that’s why Rosenstein came up with the sudden indictment of 12 Russians and a speech about how honorable they all are there in the DoJ. The timing also came after the humiliating Strzok hearings and immediately prior to the President meeting with Putin.

That doesn’t mean the indictment is a farce like the troll indictments. The FBI should be going after Russian interference, along with interference from other foreign powers.

House Freedom Caucus leaders Reps. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) are leading the effort for impeachment.

The impeachment document might be filed as early as Monday.

Republicans could also try to hold Rosenstein in contempt of Congress, if they want to go a step before impeachment.

It’s unclear how much support there is. Speaker Ryan has been reluctant and Jeff Sessions likes to dine with the guy. In fact, Sessions made Rosenstein the de facto Attorney General.

Republicans are still trying to get documents from Rosenstein to oversee corruption in the DoJ. The New York Times reported on Thursday that the White House overruled the FBI and ordered broader access for some GOP lawmakers to documents related to an informant connected to the ongoing Russia probe.