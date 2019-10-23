Republicans ‘Storm’ the Star Chamber

The Daily Caller contacted all 53 Republican Senate offices Monday and Tuesday to ask if senators would rule out voting to remove Trump from office. They received a variety of responses, and only seven senators explicitly rejected impeachment in their statement.

Many didn’t answer the question.

Don’t let that concern you. They are doing what Democrats refuse to do — waiting for the evidence. They haven’t seen any evidence yet.

It’s a nothing story. The real story is the process Democrats are following.

Democrats are hiding their impeachment hearings from the public and will not even allow Republicans who attend the hearings to review the transcripts. Republicans can’t call their own witnesses as Adam Schiff trots out disgruntled employees. Schiff leaks that which he believes will help his case, but, so far, none of the Republicans in the hearings or depositions or whatever they call them these days believe there is any quid pro quo.

Today, over a dozen Republicans are attempting to make a point as they gather outside of the private meeting room. They told reporters that they would try to enter the closed-door depositions regarding the official impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The Daily Caller said they are ‘storming’ the room, but that’s not accurate. There are no battering rams and they are just gathering, trying to open a door. The Hill reporter Olivia Beavers said they are trying to “storm” the room.

Republicans trying to “storm the SCIF” pic.twitter.com/aDUiB73Ha0 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 23, 2019

STAR CHAMBERS

Everyone is trying to out-clickbait the other. The point is not about storming, it’s about the corrupt Star Chamber that Democrats set up. This is something we haven’t seen in America since the 1600s.

Adam Schiff is calling the hearings a ‘grand jury’ and claiming the information amounts to ‘depositions,’** but that’s not true. They are Congress, not prosecutors. They are lawmakers trying to assume the role of judge, jury, and executioner.

As Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, a Republican Speaker provided due process for Clinton’s impeachment. A Democrat Speaker provided due process for Nixon’s impeachment. Why won’t Nancy Pelosi?

Democrats and their corrupt media will mock them without mercy, ignoring the fact that Democrats are acting lawlessly and depriving the President of his civil rights to overturn the 2016 election.

The public cannot support this. It’s very dangerous. What President could ever survive this new claim of ‘abuse of power?’ They will turn us into an ungovernable entity. Democrats are depriving all Americans of their rights to see all the facts and decide for themselves.

** Listen to the definition of depositions here: