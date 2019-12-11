Republicans will not call witnesses for Senate impeachment since it’s DOA

The Republicans will not call any witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial and the President will not have his day in court as he hoped. Republicans decided they prefer a speedy end to this attempt to overturn the 2016 election. The decision, in the end, is predetermined anyway.

Things could change but that’s the thinking at this point.

The White House has indicated publicly that it has a wish list of potential witnesses, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Hunter Biden and the whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry.

Lindsey Graham has already said on Sunday that he will not call Adam Schiff. He said, “I’m not going to participate in things that I think will destroy the country.” He added, “We’re not going to turn the Senate into a circus.”

Let’s face it none of those witnesses would come.

Republicans feel there is no point in going through the messy affair when the end is predetermined.

Another problem is they would have a hard time getting the votes to call people like Schiff, Pelosi, Hunter Biden, and so on. [Too many RINOs and gutless people]

“I think a protracted period where there are motions to call witnesses offered by both sides and lots of votes … is not going to be terribly popular with either side. I think there’s going to be a desire to wrap this up in at least somewhat of a timely way,” Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Republican senator, told reporters.

He added that while a final decision won’t be made until closer to the trial, “there’s going to be a lot of people who I think are going to say, ‘I don’t really want to drag this on.’”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) asked about the possibility of a Senate trial where neither side got witnesses, replied: “I hope so. That’s what I like.”

Pressed on the White House wanting to call individuals like Schiff, he noted that Democrats could, in turn, call Vice President Pence or Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“I want to end this thing as quickly as possible,” Graham added.

The White House could request witnesses but would need the backing of 51 senators. That would lead to a bidding war for witnesses.

Senate Republicans may call a vote to acquit the President immediately after the White House and House Democrats have presented their arguments.

President Trump cannot appeal the impeachment as per the Supreme Court since he has suffered no repercussions other than the censure it bears. The Senate is the final word in this.