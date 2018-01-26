Researching Rape by Middle Eastern/African Men Is Racist, Will Be Stopped

Theologian of Ethics in Sweden Ann Heberlein was crowdfunding for a new book she hopes to write on “Rape and Culture. A survey of group violence in Sweden 2012-2017”.

The funds came roaring in for two days when it was kicked down by Kickstarter, an American Internet platform.

She wrote on the crowdfunding page:

“We need facts about why rape in Sweden is increasing. Thank you for all support – now crowd funding is open!”

Heberlein said she would chart and try to explain why Sweden has so many rapes.

“As previous research shows that men from North Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia are overrepresented in sexual offenses, this is extremely relevant to investigate – not least as the increase in rape coincides with a very large immigration of men from these regions,” writes Ann Heberlein on the collection’s website .

By Friday, she announced her page was shut down.

According to Heberlein, the collection has been stopped after a lot of Kickstarter notifications, which provide a platform for internet-based grassroots financing, or crowdfunding.

“When I walked, I approached my crowdfunding 200,000 after 2 days. During the night, the project has stopped after notifications to Kickstarter.” To state BRÅ’s statistics is “racist.” Do you understand where we are? Freedom of expression is not threatened. It’s stupid,” she writes on Twitter on Friday morning.

