Resolution Condemns All But Omar, David Duke Praises Her

The Democrats came down with their ridiculous resolution Thursday. The resolution passed the House by a vote of 407-23. According to Politico: “Every Democrat voted for the resolution, with all ‘no’ votes coming from Republicans; one lawmaker, Rep. Steve King, (R-Iowa), voted present.”

As we thought, they made it about everyone but Omar. In fact, it’s a real plus for her. It’s worse than nothing, and really sounds more like a vote of support.

Basically, even though Omar trash talks Jews repeatedly, the media claims she only makes controversial comments. Democrats watered down the resolution so much that it could be misinterpreted as a condemnation of everyone but Omar. The media claims Democrats voted to condemn hate.

A small number of Republicans voted against it because the resolution is, at best, a bad joke, and the media now says Republicans are anti-Semitic.

The Democrat Party media is evil.

Democrats did start out condemning anti-semitism, but it is very watered down with suggestions the left isn’t the problem.

They began with anti-semitism and tied it to the alleged Islamophobia:

Condemning anti-Semitism as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values and aspirations that define the people of the United States and condemning anti-Muslim discrimination and bigotry against minorities as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contrary to the values and aspirations of the United States.

The source of most hate is coming from the left, yet, they wrote:

Whereas whether from the political right, center, or left, bigotry, discrimination, oppression, racism, and imputations of dual loyalty threaten American democracy and have no place in American political discourse;

Whereas white supremacists in the United States have exploited and continue to exploit bigotry and weaponize hate for political gain, targeting traditionally persecuted peoples, including African Americans, Native Americans, and other people of color, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, immigrants, and others with verbal attacks, incitement, and violence;

THE NEW DANGEROUSLY STUPID DEMOCRATS

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appears to be calling for an end to the United States’ special relationship with Israel.

AOC sent out a fundraising email claiming AIPAC is after her, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar. She really is dangerously stupid.

And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now raising money by saying AIPAC is coming for her and comparing the bipartisan consensus on the US-Israel relationship to the Iraq War pic.twitter.com/4gvXuiHIhX — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 7, 2019

DAVID DUKE IS AN OMAR FAN

KKK Grand Wizard and hate-filled lunatic David Duke is an Ilhan Omar fan. He’s a big supporter of the Jew-hating congresswoman. Remember when the left tore Donald Trump apart because they thought David Duke liked him? They made him repeatedly repudiate him?

When are they going to do the same to her?

Dr Duke & Eric Striker: By Defiance to Z.O.G. Ilhan Omar is NOW the most important Member of the US Congress! https://t.co/R4d4X81xdv pic.twitter.com/C083V57VQp — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) March 7, 2019