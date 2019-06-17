Responses to a Father Outside an Abortion Clinic Pleading for the Child

The tragedy of abortion affects fathers too. Happy Father’s Day abortionists. Read some of the responses from both sides. They couldn’t be more opposite. What do you think?

SOME REACTIONS FROM BOTH SIDES

They accurately reflect the overall sentiments.

I’m actually crying right now. Wow. — John De Guzman (@JohnDeGuzzy) June 16, 2019

lmao — Geo Hotz (@MakerOfJobs) June 17, 2019

This is heartbreaking! 😭 — Stacey✝️Thin💙Line (@staceylynn1016) June 17, 2019

He stalked her to her Doctors office He harrassed her on a difficult day There's no baby. Again. It's a cluster of cells. No more a baby than a pile of wood is a house. How about understanding this? Her body. Her choice. — Sean Ziolkowski (@PWRLFTNGWomen) June 17, 2019

And these people who find no emotion for a grieving father as his child is being butchered are just pure Psychopaths or sociopaths. It just floors me this type of evil is commonplace. — PaintHammer (@ben_dragoo) June 17, 2019

Too bad, so sad. She’s not his f$$king herb garden. — lara6683 (@Larawithabird) June 17, 2019

Yessss! I see pure manipulation 😂😂😂 — 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@KrysAndretti) June 17, 2019

People who can support a pro-choice agenda after watching things like this are truly sick and misguided — Marcus (@marcus_33_) June 17, 2019

This happened to me. Only I didn’t even get a chance to plead with her. After 5 1/2 months of waiting for my baby girl, she went and did it in secret. 💔💔💔 — Chuck Poole (@MenLoveMothers) June 16, 2019

It was honestly life changing. It was 23 years ago in May. I’ve dealt with my memories of the day I found out… silently. But after seeing New York’s enthusiasm for their new 9 month for any reason law, I felt compelled to start making noise. — Chuck Poole (@MenLoveMothers) June 16, 2019

also, this tweet promotes the horrible idea that a baby is being "killed". thats not what an abortion is. scientifically its just not the same thing — Caitie McD (@mcd_caitie) June 17, 2019

We can’t say if this is real or not. We don’t have the details but what we do know is the responses are horrifying for pro-life people.