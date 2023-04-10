RESTRICT Act Covers a Lot More than Banning TikTok!

by Mark Schwendau

Tulsi Gabbard is a former congresswoman who was a Democrat of Hawaii and a 2020 presidential candidate, announced last year that she was leaving the Democratic Party.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic party,” she said on an episode of her podcast. “It’s now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers, driven by cowardly wokeness…”

Gabbard also accused the party of “stoking anti-white racism,” being contemptuous toward religion and police, and driving the country closer to nuclear war.

Gabbard was first elected to her native state of Hawaii’s legislature in 2002 as a Democrat at the very young age of 21. In 2012, Gabbard became the first Hindu and one of two female combat veterans elected to Congress. She began building national prominence during the 2016 election when she resigned from her post as vice chairperson of the Democratic National Committee to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders for president. She announced her own presidential run on CNN in January 2019, saying, “There is one main issue that is central to the rest, and that is the issue of war and peace.” She dropped out of the race in March 2020 and endorsed President Biden. In 2022 she left the Democratic Party to be an Independent.

One of her many interesting beliefs is that we have not needed wars since World War II.

Over the past weekend, Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard took to the Internet and airwaves to speak out against the proposed RESTRICT Act, a new internet control bill quietly making its way through Congress. This was her statement:

TULSI GABBARD: “People should pay really close attention to the RESTRICT Act because the Democrats and Republicans who have introduced this legislation are trying to market it as something that it is not. It does ban TikTok, and it makes it illegal for Americans to use TikTok, but it does a whole lot more than that. It gives power, unfettered power, to un-elected bureaucrats in the Commerce Department to tell us what social media apps we are or are not allowed to use.

It gives them unfettered access to our data, our browsing histories, how we’re using different apps on our phones, and it basically criminalizes the use of [virtual private networks] VPNs, with some pretty serious consequences. And they’re doing all this in the name of “national security.”

Now, this sounds a whole lot like what we saw with the PATRIOT Act. We as the American people need to be smart enough not to fall into this trap again where ultimately, we have, again, people who took an oath to support and defend the Constitution, our civil liberties, our rights, but they are hell-bent on taking those rights away. And dangerously in this bill, the RESTRICT Act, not even allowing us to challenge their actions through our court system. This is a very serious bill that threatens the very foundation of our democracy and our God-given rights that are enshrined in the Constitution.

We cannot allow them to do this again.”

Many people took to the Internet to post their thoughts on Gabbard’s warning thereafter. Several of the more interesting ones were as follows:

Guyvermectin: It sucks that the most direct threat to our inalienable rights continues to be our own government.

William Long: @The Traveller That’s part of why America has a Constitution.

The Traveller: @William Long your written version is based on ours, but the difference is with yours it cannot be changed except in a specific way. Ours is changed to suit the government. At present Northern Ireland is outside the U.K. and remains under the jurisdiction of the European Union for trade. Our U.K. government has given sovereignty of part of the country to a foreign power! The Labour (think Democrat) government of Blair removed Treason from the statute so it isn’t an offence now. You think you have problems?? You have no idea…

Tulsi Gabbard regularly appears on Fox News for her views on politics. For those who want to see and hear her more, videos of her appear on YouTube like this one: “Tulsi Gabbard on Restrict Act”

OPINION:

It would probably be a good idea to contact your Senators and Representatives to warn them not to pass this act in its present form!

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related