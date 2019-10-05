Reuters fibs about crowd at Dem climate leader Greta Thunberg’s rally

Handicapped and with an array of mental issues, 16-year-old Swedish girl Greta Thunberg, a Democrat icon, is touring the midwest spreading her superficial one-liners about climate change. Her view is that global warming can be stopped if we turn over our economy and political freedoms to an elite group of globalists.

She’s up for a Nobel Peace Prize as if the Noble Committee even had a reputation worth considering any longer.

Reuters lied about how many attended her rally in Iowa, claiming hundreds of thousands. USA Today said about 3,000 packed the rally.

The student-led Climate Strikers are calling for a “Town-Gown Climate Accord” between the city and the University of Iowa. The accord calls for the University of Iowa and Iowa City to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030 and asks the university to stop burning coal at its power plant.

The university responded in a one-sentence statement repeating the announcement from two years ago that the university has pledged to be “coal-free by 2025.”