Reverse Jim Crow! Afrofuture Fest Charges According to Skin Color

A Detroit event called “Afrofuture Fest” is being hosted in Detroit, Mich. on August 3 and is advertised as a day of “activating the land with eyes open to metaphysical travel” with a day parade, drum circle, and bonfire to “awaken space with spirits.”

Tickets, however, are based on skin color. It costs double if you’re white.

They justify according to POC (people of color) and NONPOC (white) with this comment on their website: Why do we have POC(People of color) [sic] and NonPOC(White People) [sic] tickets? I’m glad you asked! Equality means treating everyone the same. Equity is insuring [sic] everyone has what they need to be successful[.]

HUH? They are using racism to protect against racism or something?

Sky News believes it’s possibly illegal:

The legality of AfroFuture’s ticket policy is believed to be questionable.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 Title II states: “All persons shall be entitled to the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, and privileges, advantages, and accommodations of any place of public accommodation, as defined in this section, without discrimination or segregation on the ground of race, colour, religion, or national origin.”

The section describes places of public accommodation to include “any motion picture house, theatre, concert hall, sports arena, stadium or other place of exhibition or entertainment”.

BIRACIAL RAPPER PULLS OUT

A biracial rapper, Tiny Jag, aka Jillian Graham, pulled out of a Michigan music festival after she learned that white people would be charged twice the amount to attend than “people of color.”

“I was immediately enraged just because I am biracial,” Graham told the Detroit Metro Times. “I have family members that would have, under those circumstances, been subjected to something that I would not ever want them to be in … especially not because of anything that I have going on.”

The early bird “people of color” tickets cost $10, while “non-POC” tickets cost $20, the news outlet reported on Thursday. The rapper said she learned of the festival’s pay model when a white friend sent her a screenshot of an Instagram advertisement. She later publicly withdrew her support.

THE ILLOGIC OF EQUITY

She is getting heavily criticized by very illogical people like JustDee. The oppressed JustDee has a masters degree. It doesn’t sound that oppressed.

Just Dee and her friends had unkind words for Tiny Jag.

From the jump this was an effort to demonize the event & event creators as “unfair” & “discriminatory”. She clearly said it was because she’s biracial & her white family was being discriminated against. Thats a clear targeted effort to delegitimize the event. — .Just Dee (@_youreWelcome__) July 7, 2019

She says all whites are racist, but her bigotry is OK?

I just want any white ppl in my mentions to know you will be immediately blocked. I don’t discuss race or anything pertaining to the Black community with white ppl because y’all are inherently racist. — .Just Dee (@_youreWelcome__) July 7, 2019

JustDee has her own form of reparations going.

Also I think the framing of this is…dishonest. She pulled out because she doesn’t understand Equity & the purpose of a sliding scale as tool for marginalized folks….or discrimination or racism…or light skin privilege or her proximity to whiteness…or advocacy or activism https://t.co/0lcJaI8ino — .Just Dee (@_youreWelcome__) July 5, 2019

She retweeted her friend Conz, who is also very confused.

Really got white people out here calling us racists. Lmfaoooo. Y’all ought to be ashamed. — conz (@radicalhearts) July 7, 2019

Not everyone is stupid. Hotep gets it, but it shouldn’t just be because her grandmother is white.

One time for The homie @tinyjaguar. She pulled out of a local show that charged White People twice the amount as Black People for tickets. Since her Grandmother is White, she couldn’t jack the move and I respect her decision. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/MMFmqSBisK — 💰🧼President Hotep Doobs 🧼💰 (@DOEDoobs) July 6, 2019