Revolting! Mitt Romney votes against Trump judge for criticizing Obama

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) voted against one of President Trump’s judicial picks Tuesday over past controversial comments the judge made about former President Obama.
Now we know why this fool lost in 2012.
Romney cast the lone GOP no vote against Judge Michael Truncale, who was ultimately confirmed to the Eastern District of Texas by a 49-46 margin, The Hill reported.
In 2011, Truncale called Obama an “un-American imposter.”
Maybe because Obama’s a Marxist out to fundamentally transform the USA?
Truncale later explained to the Senate Judiciary Committee that he was “merely expressing frustration by what I perceived as a lack of overt patriotism on behalf of President Obama,” adding that he did not subscribe to “birtherism.”
That wasn’t good enough for Romney to act like a Republican.
“He made particularly disparaging comments about President Obama. And as the Republican nominee for president, I just couldn’t subscribe to that in a federal judge,” Romney told Politico in a brief interview.
“This was not a matter of qualifications or politics. This was something specifically to that issue as a former nominee of our party,” he added.
Romney cares more about attacking Trump any way he can than he does the country. Romney has taken John McCain’s place. Thanks a lot Utah!
And you will never be President you buffoon!
The hypocrite loved Donald Trump when he wanted his support for his candidacy for President in 2012, and he loved him again when he wanted to become Secretary of State.
He let Obama run roughshod over him in 2012 and we got stuck with the leftist who damaged the country for eight years and beyond. What a phony.
I am so deeply sorry for voting for Romney — forgive me readers!
Did anyone expect anything different from Mitt ‘Flake’ Romney. He’s so offended he couldn’t achieve was Trump has done and never will, Win the Presidency. If you are unable to inspire people it is unlikely you will win in the end. Romney is just another one who succeeded due to his name recognition. Since he is So skiddish on anything Obama, per his vote on this Judge, it is suspect that he has fears of being labeled “racist”. Fear, sometimes, can be indicative of guilt.
His self-righteous arrogance blinds him from seeing that we are in a spiritual/political war with the Left, we need conservative judges on the bench for defense of our constitution.
Well said. Definitely a spiritual/political battle.
The party has moved sharply left and will continue to do so since the voters are not reacting. Conservatives seem to like having the rug pulled out from under them. If I were a Mormon in Utah I would not vote for someone just because of religion, especially since he does not live in the state. How foolish.