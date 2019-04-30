Revolution Continues in Venezuela! Maduro Shuts Down CNN & BBC

By
S.Noble
-
0
Juan Guaido

Late this afternoon, CNN and the BBC were taken off the air as the revolution turned very violent. Nicolas Maduro has lost all support except for the Russians, Cubans, and other foreign forces he has imported.

Maduro was ready to flee to Cuba but Russia and Cuba convinced him to remain in office. President Trump has warned Cuba to stop military operations helping Maduro.

Juan Guaido continues his march westward through Caracas, largely unopposed.

