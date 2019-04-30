Revolution Continues in Venezuela! Maduro Shuts Down CNN & BBC

Late this afternoon, CNN and the BBC were taken off the air as the revolution turned very violent. Nicolas Maduro has lost all support except for the Russians, Cubans, and other foreign forces he has imported.

Maduro was ready to flee to Cuba but Russia and Cuba convinced him to remain in office. President Trump has warned Cuba to stop military operations helping Maduro.

Maduro has lost all support except for what he has imported from overseas. Today’s events are unfolding in accordance with the Venezuelan National Assembly, declaring Nicolas Maduro illegitimate & a usurper. Maduro doesn’t want the world to watch freedom happen in real time. https://t.co/MvZjK9aBOj — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) April 30, 2019

Juan Guaido continues his march westward through Caracas, largely unopposed.

“The night is still young… Guaidó continues his march westward through Caracas, really unopposed” – Juan Guaidó’s UK representative Vanessa Neumann on whether the opposition leader played his hand too soon@maitlis | @vanessaneumann | #newsnight pic.twitter.com/D59Tn8Gt2B — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) April 30, 2019

Smoke and tear gas filled the air outside the military base in Caracas, where crowds chanting “Free Venezuela” flocked to embrace the band of soldiers who joined Juan Guaido’s bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro https://t.co/MPLIhH9pCC — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 30, 2019