Revolutionary adbusters vows to lay siege at the White House for 50 days

Another lunatic group calling themselves adbusters promises to lay siege to the White House for fifty days, beginning September 17.

On Twitter, the group describes themselves this way: We are a global network of activists writers artists designers hackers tricksters poets philosophers and punks.

Oh, neato.

I imagine AG Barr and the Secret Service will have something to say about the siege.

They have 63,000 followers, enough to start trouble. On Facebook, this meme had 2.9K shares and nearly 900 on Twitter.

On September 17, 2020 we will lay siege to The @WhiteHouse for exactly fifty days. We need your wisdom and expertise to pull off a radically democratic toneshift in our politics. Are you ready for #revolution? This is the #WhiteHouseSiege

As you might have guessed, they’re anti-capitalists: