Revolutionary Communist Party Stirs Up Riots in Chicago Over Cop Shooting

THE TRUTH ABOUT THE CHICAGO UNREST OVER COPS KILLING A BLACK MAN

Police officers chased an armed black man in Chicago who reached for a gun in his waistband. The police then shot and killed 37-year old Harith Augustus. They released the body cam footage which shows Augustus was armed and ready to kill the officers.

Do look at the videos of the body cam footage released by police and the protests that followed to get the full picture.

The proof that this was a legitimate shooting made no difference at all to the Democrat revolutionaries protesting. The protesters/rioters showed up and then they got rowdy, screaming that cops are shooting down unarmed black men. They chanted like trained drones.

Eventually, they injured four officers…so far.

What the media is not mentioning is the fact that many in the crowd are members of The Revolutionary Communist Party.

Watch the body cam video and the protest after:

The revolutionaries are stirring up trouble with misinformation. The leaders run around spreading lies to the useful idiots. A lot of these revolutionary leaders are white so don’t think this is a black thing. They take advantage of poor blacks who don’t get accurate information but get the “facts” from the local barber who heard it from some leftist.

Watch the revolutionaries stir things up among the uninformed:

CHICAGO PROTESTS AT THE HANDS OF RADICAL DEMOCRATS

The Sentinel won’t link to Revcom.us but we will give you the title of one of their articles that is replete with lies — “Chicago South Side: Pigs Gun Down Another Black Man—People Get into the Streets in Outrage:“The whole damn system is guilty as hell!”

There are other crazies with them, including an anti-semitic pro-Palestine group. But it’s mostly driven by revcom. They drove riots in New York City a few years back as well and are seen in Ferguson, Florida, wherever there is trouble.

The problem with Democrats is they will not disavow them and have embraced their antics. The media knows full well who are stirring up the protests/riots/hate, but they will not mention it.

The left wants you to think cops are shooting down innocent black men. It’s a get out the vote drive at the expense of uninformed people.