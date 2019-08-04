Reza Aslan says Kellyanne “needs to be eradicated”

Leftist writer Reza Aslan incited hate and violence against Kellyanne Conway, the President’s chief counsel on Sunday. Twitter has no problem with it.

Hey @Twitter How is this NOT an incitement to violence?? Reza Aslan says Kellyanne Conway needs to be eradicated. This is the same man Twitter failed to take action against after he incited violence against HIGHSCHOOL KIDS at Covington. Suspend @rezaaslan! pic.twitter.com/Fbt79Too8e — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) August 4, 2019

We first reported about this lunatic Aslan back in 2013, when he attacked the lovely religious correspondent for Fox News, Lauren Green. It was right after Aslan wrote a Jesus-bashing book. Green, the last of the religion correspondents asked him about being a Muslim writing a book about Jesus. He was condescending and obnoxious. The media assaulted Green instead of him.

Some might remember him for his endearing tweet wishing Todd Akin would be raped.

He is a supporter of Hezbollah and the Muslim Brotherhood. He once ate human brains with some cannibals in India.

He also called Trump a POS. It was after Trump called for the travel ban in the wake of a London terror attack.

The vulgar, hate-spewing Reza was finally fired by CNN in June 2017.

“CNN has decided to not move forward with production on the acquired series ‘Believer with Reza Aslan,’” the network said in a statement. “We wish Reza and his production team all the best.,“ Variety reported.

Aslan has called Jesus a violent revolutionary while defending Islam as just a religion, forgetting about Sharia law

There are many other tweets by Aslan tossing around the words “sh*t,” “f**k,” “dumbass” and “idiot.”

During a lecture in Salt Lake City in 2010, Aslan said, “Nothing can stop the spread of Islam. There are those who would try, but it simply will not happen. Absolutely nothing can stop the spread of Islam.”

When the Covington Catholic School boys were abused by leftist minorities in D.C., he said Nicholas Sandmann had a “punchable face.” He also said he wanted to perform a “cannibalistic ritual” to “put a curse on the teens from Covington Catholic High School.”

Barnes Law is currently suing Reza, along with Maggie Haberman, Elizabeth Warren, Ana Navarro, Matt Dowd, Shaun King, and others on behalf of the Covington Boys.