RFK Is Concerned He Will Be a Spoiler in Trump’s Campaign

By
M DOWLING
-
1
5

As reported yesterday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was considering dropping out of the race and endorsing Donald Trump.

RFK Jr. will address the nation on Friday about his path forward amid rumors that he will drop out to endorse Donald Trump.

His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, fully supports this move.

Kennedy has canceled multiple campaign events.

Alex Jones said sources inside Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign exclusively confirmed that RFK Jr. is set to formally withdraw from the race and endorse Donald Trump for President during an event in Los Angeles this Friday.

Jones also reported that Robert Kennedy jr. doesn’t want to be a spoiler for Donald Trump.

There are rumors Robert Kenney would serve as attorney general, like his father, in a Trump administration. One rumor says he’d serve as head of the CIA.

Donald Trump Jr. loves the idea of RFK joining his father’s government.

Is RFK a plus or a negative in Trump’s campaign? It could be a wash. What do you think?

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz