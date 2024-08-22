RFK Is Concerned He Will Be a Spoiler in Trump’s Campaign

As reported yesterday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was considering dropping out of the race and endorsing Donald Trump.

RFK Jr. will address the nation on Friday about his path forward amid rumors that he will drop out to endorse Donald Trump.

His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, fully supports this move.

This is the biggest news of the week and should be the number 1 story on MSM.

RFK Jnr considering dropping out & endorsing Trump because he doesnt want the totally corrupted DNC to win

His policies, like those of the old Democrat party, more align with Trump than this modern DNC. https://t.co/EjFyels5e7 — Glenn Doherty (@intuitivegd) August 21, 2024

Kennedy has canceled multiple campaign events.

Alex Jones said sources inside Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign exclusively confirmed that RFK Jr. is set to formally withdraw from the race and endorse Donald Trump for President during an event in Los Angeles this Friday.

Jones also reported that Robert Kennedy jr. doesn’t want to be a spoiler for Donald Trump.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Sources Inside RFK Jr. Presidential Campaign Confirm He Will Drop Out Of Race Friday And Endorse Trump At An Event In Los Angeles That Same Day Also— Alex Jones reveals RFK Jr. is in consideration for Attorney General and other Cabinet positions. pic.twitter.com/Pdjx9u7MUK — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 21, 2024

There are rumors Robert Kenney would serve as attorney general, like his father, in a Trump administration. One rumor says he’d serve as head of the CIA.

Donald Trump Jr. loves the idea of RFK joining his father’s government.

Is RFK a plus or a negative in Trump’s campaign? It could be a wash. What do you think?