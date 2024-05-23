RFK Jr Celebrates Harvey Milk, Accused Pedophile

Supervisor Harvey Milk is hailed as an LGBT hero after being murdered by a mentally disturbed politician named Dan White. White also killed San Francisco Mayor George Moscone. White’s Twinkie defense ended in him serving only five years in prison. However, he lost his family and was deeply troubled by what he had done. A year after he left prison, he killed himself.

The Left decided to make him a martyr for the cause, and he even has a ship named after him. Schools are named after him. Painting him as heroic has been happening for so long that people don’t realize he was no hero. While he was courageous to come out as a gay man, his alleged history of pedophilia with teen boys makes him more villain than hero.

Milk was allegedly responsible for hiring an openly gay artist to design the gay flag.

Matt Barber of Liberty Counsel previously profiled Milk, based on what the civil rights icon’s own biographers admitted regarding his behavior and accounts from his victims. He said that one of Milk’s victims was a 16-year-old runaway from Maryland named Jack Galen McKinley and cited Randy Shilts, a San Francisco Chronicle reporter, a friend of Milk’s and his biographer who wrote in the book “The Mayor of Castro Street,” about Milk’s “relationship’ with the McKinley boy: ‘… Sixteen-year-old McKinley was looking for some kind of father figure. … At 33, Milk was launching a new life, though he could hardly have imagined the unlikely direction toward which his new lover would pull him.”

Child advocate and founder of SaveCalifornia.com Randy Thomasson noted regarding the Shilts biography, “Explaining Milk’s many flings and affairs with teenagers and young men, Randy Shilts writes how Milk told one ‘lover’ why it was OK for him to also have multiple relationships simultaneously: ‘As homosexuals, we can’t depend on the heterosexual model. … We grow up with the heterosexual model, but we don’t have to follow it. We should be developing our own lifestyle. There’s no reason why you can’t love more than one person at a time.’”

If you tell the truth about him, you are called a bigot and a liar. Having a hero like this makes LGBTs look bad.

RFK Jr decided to honor him, and it made him look bad:

I want to take a moment to celebrate Harvey Milk Day and honor a man whose bravery transformed our society. Harvey Milk was a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ rights and the first openly gay individual elected to public office in California. Harvey died fighting for what he believed in… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 22, 2024

He went from being a conservative to a communist liberal because the Left told him that is how he would get elected.

Harvey Milk groomed underage boys and drove at least one of them to suicide. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 23, 2024

Everybody else is taking the opportunity to point out that Harvey Milk was a pedophile so allow me to point out that he was also a great supporter and patron of Jim Jones and his "Peoples Temple", even writing to President Carter calling Jones "a man of the highest character" — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 22, 2024

