Rhodes sides with Iran & Rep. Crenshaw OBLITERATES him

Lying Ben Rhodes, infamous for admitting to lying to sell the Iran Nuke deal, has taken Iran’s side in the recent escalation by the terror nation. There is reportedly incontrovertible evidence Iran is responsible for the recent attacks on two tankers. Rhodes believes Iran and no one in the United States hierarchy.

He almost screamed false flag and one must wonder who he thinks actually did it.

There has been no Secretary of Defense for six months. Note the escalation with Iran in that period. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 15, 2019

Trump’s administration has made every effort to manufacture a crisis with Iran: https://t.co/y7g3ATGS1X — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 17, 2019

This will get about 1/100th of the coverage that Trump’s comments got in the US media. https://t.co/0ZzWFePc6O — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 15, 2019

This definitely feels like the kind of incident where you’d want an international investigation to establish what happened. Huge risk of escalation. https://t.co/a2X18hNmmD — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 13, 2019

Along came Dan Crenshaw who took him to the woodshed for an old fashioned lickin’:

I’ve been watching for years as Iran moves weapons to proxies around the region, looking for opportunities to destabilize & wreak havoc, and then claim innocence. This is not new. And the Administration is right to strengthen our regional presence as a deterrence. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 14, 2019

Rhodes is a creative writing major who knows squat about national security and he is hardly the person to defy the Intel community. Crenshaw nailed him on that.

As far as the tankers, it was hardly “manufactured,” and there really is no other likely culprit.

If anything the President has been very constrained with the world’s leading sponsor of terror. He doesn’t want any more wars.

Democrats were naive or worse in signing on to that nuclear deal and they keep trying to resuscitate it. Crenshaw punctured that goal too.

Crenshaw’s response was a TKO!

Others have stated the obvious as well and to anyone paying attention, it’s Rhodes who looks the fool.

#BenRhodes is pretending we all don’t know who blew up the tankers It’s his & #Obama‘s partners for peace the Mullahs of #Iran No one should listen to the designated liar who helped spin the deadly #IranDeal He’s a failed fiction writer

Not a national security expert pic.twitter.com/MFsjr7hfGk — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) June 16, 2019