Rich cat Romney doesn’t want college athletes riding around in Ferraris

Mitt Romney likes capitalism if it goes into his pocket, but if it goes to college athletes? Not so much. They definitely can’t have Ferraris.

When Mitt Romney ran for the presidency in 2012, he let the Democrats roll over him. Harry Reid accused him of not paying taxes based on a false rumor Reid came up with. Mitt wouldn’t take Barack Obama on or question his more extreme policies and past history. Now Mitt has turned around to work with the very same people to unseat the President. At the time, a lot of people wondered when he was going to actually campaign.

It all makes sense now that Romney is pushing some of the same socialist ideas that we hear from the Democratic candidates. It is where his shallow little heart is apparently. Romney is a globalist, which many see as neo-communistic.

We have a fine example for you.

Romney’s latest comments are truly revealing:

Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports reported, “Sen. Mitt Romney says he supports college athletes being able to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness. But he doesn’t want to see the most prominent athletes at each school making considerably more money than everyone else.”

“Romney (R-Utah), was on ESPN’s Outside the Lines on Wednesday where he said college athletes deserved to make money because of the revenue that they bring to their schools. But he said athletes getting paid ‘could lead to some very unusual circumstances [riding in Ferraris] that need to be avoided.’

“What you can’t have is a couple athletes driving around in Ferraris while everybody else is basically having a hard time making ends meet.”@MittRomney, who’s in favor of athlete compensation for name, image and likeness, explains there needs to be adjustments to the approach. pic.twitter.com/R38klYEDSk — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) October 30, 2019

Romney himself has a lot of fancy rides and a special garage to handle them, as HuffPo reports. It does seem a tad hypocritical.



Bloomberg noticed the absurdity as well. “The irony of Romney being against vast income equality among collegiate athletes is quite thick. He’s one of the richest men in the United States and one of the richest members of Congress with a net worth in the hundreds of millions. He is one of the relatively few in America wealthy enough to drive around in a Ferrari.”

Mitt Romney continually outdoes himself. Now we see him clearly for what he is and there is not much to him. Utah, why did you vote for this carpetbagger, why?