‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’ Song Goes Thermal Nuclear Viral

Fresh on the heels of Jason Aldean’s new country song “Try That in a Small Town” comes a lesser-known music artist suddenly rocketing to fame with a similar message.

A new song expressing the frustrations of many Americans in these difficult times by a relatively unknown artist, 30-year-old Oliver Anthony, is lighting up the Internet. The song went to number 1 on iTunes in short order. Epstein’s Island, government Psyops, the destruction of the dollar, the destruction of traditional American values, the destruction of the country, and morbidly obese people buying crap food on welfare money are some of the hot-button issues Anthony’s new song touches on.

Anthony lives on a small farm of 90 acres growing crops and animals near Farmville, Virginia.

The song was promoted by Radio West Virginia here.

The lyrics of this new country song are:

“Rich Men North Of Richmond”

I’ve been sellin’ my soul, workin’ all day

Overtime hours for bullshit pay

So I can sit out here and waste my life away

Drag back home and drown my troubles away

It’s a damn shame what the world’s gotten to

For people like me and people like you

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is, oh, it is

Livin’ in the new world

With an old soul

These rich men north of Richmond, Lord knows they all

Just wanna have total control

Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do

And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do

‘Cause your dollar ain’t shit and it’s taxed to no end

‘Cause of rich men north of Richmond

I wish politicians would look out for miners

And not just minors on an island somewhere

Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothin’ to eat

And the obese milkin’ welfare

Well, God, if you’re 5-foot-3 and you’re 300 pounds

Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds

Young men are puttin’ themselves six feet in the ground

‘Cause all this damn country does is keep on kickin’ them down

Lord, it’s a damn shame what the world’s gotten to

For people like me and people like you

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is, oh, it is

Livin’ in the new world

With an old soul

These rich men north of Richmond, Lord knows they all

Just wanna have total control

Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do

And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do

‘Cause your dollar ain’t shit and it’s taxed to no end

‘Cause of rich men north of Richmond

I’ve been sellin’ my soul, workin’ all day

Overtime hours for bullshit pay

The title of the song references all the “rich men” (in Congress in Washington, D.C.) north of “Richmond” (Virginia) and how painfully out of touch they have become with the average working American paying taxes to them to run our country.

The song also makes a subtle reference to how these same Washington bureaucrats are now a bunch of control freaks wanting to control us with such things as electronic smart devices to monitor us, vaccine passports to limit our mobility, and digital currency to leave us destitute at the push of a computer button.

Some predict this new song could become the theme song of American patriots of the conservative right. Others fed up, in general, say the song has broad-based appeal on both sides of the political spectrum.

No matter which side of politics you reside on, one cannot help but observe how the same public powers that have caused woke movements to go suddenly broke are now the same powers of a nationalist movement to help others prosper in capitalism.

You can listen to and view Oliver Anthony and his music at Oliver Anthony Music here.

