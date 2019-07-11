Rich NIMBYS Sue to Stop a Homeless Shelter

A coalition of residents from a very, very wealthy, liberal/leftist haven of San Francisco, are trying to use their own ridiculously strict environmental laws to block the construction of a homeless shelter on the city’s shoreline.

The coalition, called Safe Embarcadero for All, filed suit in Sacramento on Wednesday. They say city officials never obtained approval for the shelter from the State Lands Commission, a statewide environmental agency that “manages 4 million acres of tide and submerged lands and the beds of navigable rivers, streams, lakes, bays, estuaries, inlets, and straits.”

“The coalition … had been threatening for months to bring the case as the planned homeless shelter, proposed for a parking lot on the Embarcadero, wound its way through the approval process. They raised at least $100,000 and organized robust protests at city meetings since Mayor London Breed first proposed it in March,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

“There’s no question that there is a big problem in the city, but the homelessness problem has to be solved in compliance with the law and that’s what the city is not doing here,” attorney Peter Prows said to the Times.

The San Francisco residents are getting tired of the homeless situation. That is understandable but they are voting for this over and over. They want it in other peoples’ neighborhoods.

Safe and clean sidewalks please!

That to much to ask for? 20ft from the Natoma st Pit Stop,

Near 757 Natoma. @SF311 Also, isn’t a shopping cart stolen property? pic.twitter.com/820LLiBO0C — CleanUpWestSOMA (@CleanUpWestSoma) July 9, 2019

San Francisco Official Homeless Census Finds Over 8,000 On Streets, Majority in D6. https://t.co/pU8AzSAmv5 — Safe Embarcadero 🌃 (@EmbarcaderoSafe) July 5, 2019

How will 600M bond for housing, with no zoning overhaul, will fix this 👇 @LondonBreed? https://t.co/hXPWUd55PO — Safe Embarcadero 🌃 (@EmbarcaderoSafe) July 10, 2019

The litigants are getting creamed by their fascist friends.

Damn you, “Safe Embarcadero!”–outrageous lawsuit to block urgently needed Navigation center in SOMA! Hatred and ignorance of homeless humans must end! — Christopher Cook (@chrsdcook) July 11, 2019

To all you SF residents by the Embarcadero that are suing the city to block the Navigation Safe Center. FUCK YOU!!! I HOPE YALL DIE A SLOW MISERABLE DEATH!!! — Scrooge FukThemKids McDuck (@El_Pato_Fu) July 11, 2019

They set up a GO FUND ME page.

Residents in the neighborhood of a proposed 200-bed homeless shelter in one of the wealthiest parts of SF has sued to stop the project The group, which calls themselves “Safe Embarcadero for All,” started a GoFundMe for a legal defense team in March and raised $100k pic.twitter.com/ePM7b5FjsS — Winston Cho (@winstonscho) July 10, 2019