RINO Burr STEADFAST on subpoena, Coons suggests PERJURY TRAP

Richard Burr sending a subpoena to Don Jr. makes all Republicans look bad and he has set off some infighting.

Some Republicans argue that Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, has spent enough time testifying before Congress [27 hours], and that the delivery of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report means it is time to end the investigations of the last presidential election.

“There’s no need for another subpoena for @DonaldJTrumpJr. It’s time to move on & focus on issues American care about,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted Thursday.

He was one of several Republicans in the House and Senate who was critical of the decision to subpoena Trump Jr., which Burr made in consultation with his panel’s ranking member. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.).

According to Talking Points Memo, Burr has no intention of pulling the subpoena.

“Burr reportedly has no intention of withdrawing the subpoena, which requests that Donald Trump Jr. appear before the Intelligence Committee to testify over statements he previously made to the committee, Republican senators told Politico. Democrats on the committee have been calling for Trump Jr. to appear to discuss how his past statements line up with the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe,” Talking Points Memo states.

Chris Coons was asked about it by Ed Henry who was filling in for Martha MacCallum and he said it was a good question. He suggested the reason:

“That’s right and that’s an excellent question. I don’t know the answer to that. It was the intelligence committee, a committee I don’t serve, that issued a subpoena for him. My best hunch is that the Mueller report revealed some ways in which Donald Trump Jr. was well aware of either the ongoing Trump Tower Moscow project, or some aspects of the meeting in Trump Tower with folks offering dirt on Hillary Clinton, who were Russian, that wasn’t testified about to the intelligence committee, and they want to bring him back in to see if they can get a straight answer out of him.”

They want to get “a straight answer out of him,” and think he was “well aware?” In other words, they hope to catch him in a perjury trap.

The Russia investigation is over. After 2 years of Dem & media hysteria, after millions of dollars, after 2800 subpoenas, the Mueller Report found NO collusion. There’s no need for another subpoena for @DonaldJTrumpJr It’s time to move on & focus on issues Americans care about. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 9, 2019

Hard to justify Senate subpoena of @DonaldJTrumpJr. After two years of investigations by Mueller, Senate & House as well as Don, Jr. testifying for many hours before House & Senate Intel Committees, what is Senate thinking? — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) May 9, 2019

Serving a subpoena to Don Trump Jr.—a private citizen who voluntarily testified before 3 Congressional committees for 25+ hours—is beyond inappropriate. He answered questions and was cleared in the Mueller report after a 2 year, unlimited investigation. It’s over. Let it go. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) May 9, 2019

Richard Burr’s Home State Senator Turns on Him, Backs Don Jr. Instead https://t.co/NY6jKycUC4 — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) May 9, 2019

‘Unacceptable!’ Republicans slam ‘coward’ Sen. Intel. Comm. Chair Richard Burr for Don Trump Jr. subpoena https://t.co/2mVhm7xiR5 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 9, 2019

Sen. John Cornyn told me he understands Donald Trump Jr’s “frustration” with Senate Intel and says the committee probe is “wearing kind of thin.” Lindsey Graham told me he would be “reluctant” to let Don Jr come back to Senate Intel if he were his attorney — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 9, 2019

#DTS – @EdRollins: Dems spent 2 years investigating @realDonaldTrump. They had to know there was no collusion 18 months ago. The House, Senate & Justice Dept found no collusion. Why drag Don Jr. back and put him in jeopardy? #MAGA #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/Tw6tJI0nmp — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) May 9, 2019