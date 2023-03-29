RINO Chris Christie Won’t Support Trump, Even If He’s the Candidate

Whatever will Donald Trump do without the endorsement of barely Republican, Chris Christie? Bridgegate and Beachgate Christie left New Jersey with one of the lowest approval ratings in their history. So, let’s all listen to him as he plans to make another failed run for president.

Axios reports that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is seriously considering a 2024 presidential campaign. He told Axios that he will never support Donald Trump for president again. Even if he wins the Republican nomination, Christie promises to not support Trump.

He helped DJT prepare for the debates, but he didn’t do a great job.

If Christie gets in the race, he is prepared to play the role of anti-Trump prosecutor at a time when Trump’s other Republican rivals have been reticent to go after him directly.

Christie previewed his line of attack in a speech Monday at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire, where he said Republicans need someone to take down Trump on the debate stage the way he viciously took down Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in 2016.

What they’re saying: “I’m going to go out there and tell the truth. Like the truth matters. The truth is not negotiable,” Christie told Axios.

Right, Bridgegate-Beachgate Chris. You’ll tell the truth.

He knows he can’t win, but his role will be as spoiler.

