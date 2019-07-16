RINO Romney says the President fell far short of his duty to unite

RINO, carpetbagging Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that President Trump “fell far short” of his duty to unite Americans when he called out the Communist, America-Jew-hating Congresswomen, who call themselves ‘the squad.’
How do you unite Communists and Socialists with loyal Americans?
NBC Boston reported that in an exclusive interview Monday with Romney, he also criticized ‘the squad,’ Reps. Omar, Tlaib, Pressley, and Ocasio-Cortez.
“I certainly feel that a number of these new members of Congress have views that are not consistent with my experience and not consistent with building a strong America,” the Utah Republican said at Boston Logan International Airport.
“At the same time, I recognize that the president has a unique and noble calling to unite all Americans regardless of our creeds, or our race or the place of our national origin, and I think in that case, the president fell far short with his comments yesterday.”
Romney did not say whether he believed Trump’s tweets were racist. He walked away and told reporters, “That’s all I’ve got.”
God, he’s such a lily-livered jerk!
The President said nothing that was nativist, xenophobic, or racist. He said what most are thinking. If you hate America so much, go find some other place.
Anyone listening to the four communists speak at a presser yesterday should have been appalled. They gave away who they are — communists and just a little nutty.
Where is it written that a President needs to “unite the Country”, especially when politics is involved. He should be Thanking Trump because not for him the Republican party would be in shatters. After the Tea Party was treated by the likes of HIM people were beginning to abandon the Party. Evidently he’s TOO ignorant to realize the loss in 2018 was the result of a Party that followed HIM. I can count on ONE finger the number of Republicans who stood with Trump all during that time. All the rest, including Ryan, stabbed Trump in the back every chance they got. The absolute worst was the “good people on both sides” lie. I’m damn sure they SAW the video which he stated FIRST, NOT the neo-Nazis or White Supremacists and THEN said “good people”. Then he referenced the founding fathers and how they’d be next. NOW we know he was dead on. But these damn Republican Jerks thought they could score points with the press by condemning Trump. Well, to Romney and his ilk, Go To Hell. Romney is nothing but a Jealous Jerk because Trump won and HE didn’t.