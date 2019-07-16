RINO Romney says the President fell far short of his duty to unite

RINO, carpetbagging Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that President Trump “fell far short” of his duty to unite Americans when he called out the Communist, America-Jew-hating Congresswomen, who call themselves ‘the squad.’

How do you unite Communists and Socialists with loyal Americans?

NBC Boston reported that in an exclusive interview Monday with Romney, he also criticized ‘the squad,’ Reps. Omar, Tlaib, Pressley, and Ocasio-Cortez.

“I certainly feel that a number of these new members of Congress have views that are not consistent with my experience and not consistent with building a strong America,” the Utah Republican said at Boston Logan International Airport.

“At the same time, I recognize that the president has a unique and noble calling to unite all Americans regardless of our creeds, or our race or the place of our national origin, and I think in that case, the president fell far short with his comments yesterday.”

Romney did not say whether he believed Trump’s tweets were racist. He walked away and told reporters, “That’s all I’ve got.”

God, he’s such a lily-livered jerk!

The President said nothing that was nativist, xenophobic, or racist. He said what most are thinking. If you hate America so much, go find some other place.

Anyone listening to the four communists speak at a presser yesterday should have been appalled. They gave away who they are — communists and just a little nutty.

