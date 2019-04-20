RINO Romney “Sickened” by “Dishonesty” Betrays Trump on Mueller Report

In a Facebook post on Friday, and on Twitter, RINO Trump hater Sen. Mitt Romney, who will never be President, wrote that he was “sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty” within the Trump administration.

He’s sickening and unctuous. This is what he wrote:

“It is good news that there was insufficient evidence to charge the President of the United States with having conspired with a foreign adversary or with having obstructed justice,” Romney wrote. “The alternative would have taken us through a wrenching process with the potential for a constitutional crisis. The business of government can move on.”

“Even so, I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President,” Romney continued.

We’re sickened by his appalling lack of support. Here’s more:

“I am also appalled that, among other things, fellow citizens working in a campaign for president welcomed help from Russia—including information that had been illegally obtained; that none of them acted to inform American law enforcement; and that the campaign chairman was actively promoting Russian interests in Ukraine,” Romney wrote. “Reading the report is a sobering revelation of how far we have strayed from the aspirations and principles of the founders.”

He didn’t bother to mention that the FBI had informants/spies who baited Trump associates or tried to. The RINO didn’t say a word about them using Hillary’s opposition research to spy. Nor did he complain about them entrapping a young aide, George Papadopoulos.

Mueller even used British spies.

No one on the Trump campaign broke the law despite the setup.

The FBI allegedly had evidence the Russians were attempting to infiltrate and they suspected — allegedly — that Paul Manafort was compromised. Why didn’t they warn the President? When they suspected Carter Page, why didn’t they warn the campaign? Maybe because Page is innocent.

Lives were ruined by this Mueller probe.

Romney is a disgrace.

The reactions from the left and right were anti-Romney. Everybody hates him.

REACTIONS

Romney is a puss, no offense to cats. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) April 19, 2019

I am absolutely sicken that I donated money to your campaign after meeting your wife & son in Las Vegas. I am sicken I voted & supported you. God had a plan that’s why you never became POTUS. you’re a disgrace. On this Good Friday try looking at the log in your own eye — LG4LG🙏🏽☦️🍏 🇺🇸/🇮🇱 (@LG4LG) April 19, 2019

Too bad you are not appalled at the FBI spying on Trump’s campaign or that both the FBI & Hillary Clinton conspired with foreign agencies to set Trump up. Instead you want to insult Trump. I used to have great respect for you. — EverymanConservative (@EverymanVoice) April 19, 2019

Romney has no comment on the Steele Dossier. No comment on Hillary Clinton’s foreign collusion. No comment on Brennan, Comey, McCabe, Clapper, etc illegal espionage campaign. Sadly, he has no issue with police state tactics and the gross abuses of power committed by Obama IC. https://t.co/PF7ca9ppgC — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 19, 2019

I am sickened that I actually volunteered countless hours supporting you in 2012. If you had fought Obama as hard as you fight @realDonaldTrump, Obama would not have had a 2nd term. I am sickened by your egotistical 47% comment. I am sickened that you are a U.S Senator. — Debbie Dooley (@Crimsontider) April 19, 2019

If you don’t primary Donald Trump or move to impeach him, you‘re a bigger shitweasel than he is. https://t.co/AAn4KDZY84 — 🏝 Kim (@kim) April 19, 2019