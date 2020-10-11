Riot & Murder in Denver, 1 Dead (Warning, Graphic Video)

There were two rallies in Denver today, a Patriot Rally in the Civic Center, organized by John Tiegen of El Paso, and a BLM-Antifa Soup Drive. Within an hour, one man was dead and two others were under arrest.

It appears a communist Antifa shot and killed a Trump supporter.

The Patriots say the BLM, Antifa, and related Marxist associations are assaulting everything we love and cherish about this country.” They held a banner that said, ‘Socialism Sucks.’

It’s hard to argue with that.

On the other side, Eric Goodman was running a table with literature, trying to get people to join the Colorado Socialist Revolution. “There’s amazing enthusiasm for socialism right now, especially among the younger people,” he said.

No doubt.

They claim, “We are fighting against racism, nationalism, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, ableism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, the police, immigration-enforcement, imperialism, and all oppression and exploitation.”

Oddly, that’s what they are and they do.

As the rallies got started the two groups were shouting at each other and police were standing by. One protester burned a thin-blue-line flag in front of the officers.

The right-leaning protesters were inside the amphitheater area while the left-leaning protestors were outside. Police were not letting anyone else into the amphitheater area, but by 3:30 the barrier appeared to be coming down.

An hour in, a man participating in the “Patriot Rally” sprayed mace at another man, we don’t know why, and that man shot him with a handgun. Ambulances responded to the scene. Police said Saturday afternoon they were working on a homicide investigation.

One man is dead and two are in custody.

We are at war but only one side knows it and only one side is fighting.

WARNING, GRAPHIC

The Antifa will get away with it. It’s just an ‘idea.’ The eyewitness said he saw two men arguing and pushing. The purported witness claims that he thought the police would step in but made no movement to break up the argument.

“One person was telling the other, ‘Go ahead, mace me bro. Mace me! What are you gonna do? Why don’t you mace me?!’ More pushing. A burst of orange mace erupts and the BANG one single shot,” he wrote. “The larger man fell backwards and the shooter held his hands and gun (still in hands) up in the air. Police rush in, arrest the shooter and surround the body on the ground. They then clear everyone out and that’s when I left.”

This is very sobering. It’s dreadful.

The moment someone opened fire on another person in Denver. pic.twitter.com/lvC3KAYKjE — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 10, 2020

A streamer explains what happened in this clip:

Minutes after the shooting, streamer gives his description of what he thinks he saw happen: https://t.co/OPaCZmLmS9 *AUDIO ON* (low volume) pic.twitter.com/QpDQzn62PK — ChesterBelloc (@GKCinspiredCSL) October 10, 2020

Antifa militants are now harassing police in Denver who are trying to control the situation where a man was just shot. pic.twitter.com/0fPRJ3cXyF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 10, 2020