Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke Answers the Question of Late-Term Abortion

America Rising PAC posted a video of presidential candidate Robert O’Rourke responding to a question of whether or not he supported third-trimester abortion.

America Rising seems to think he dodged the question, but he didn’t. He was clear when he said it should be up to the woman. That brought raucous cheers from the Democrat audience.

This is who the Democrats are now. They support ending the life of a baby through partial-birth abortion until the moment of birth. The fact is that the baby has to be born anyway and there is no reason to ever kill a late-term baby.

Democrats want to be able to end the life of an undesirable baby, one that might have a disease they didn’t know about. Some want infanticide. When Governor Northam talked about infanticide, there were no objections.

WATCH: @BetoOrourke dodges on if he supports third trimester abortions. pic.twitter.com/1GpWhmmO0U — America Rising PAC (@AmericaRising) March 18, 2019