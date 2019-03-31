Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke is running on the socialist agenda

ROBERT IS RUNNING ON OPEN BORDERS

Beto — Robert — the fake Hispanic, is running on open borders. He made that clear Saturday during his stump speech in his hometown of El Paso, where the Border Agents were overrun and couldn’t hold them back.

“If we truly believe we are a country of immigrants and asylum seekers and refugees, the very premise of our strength, success and our security, let us free every single Dreamer from any fear of deportation,” Robert said, referring to illegal immigrants who entered the country as children.

He is incorrect. The United States is a nation of settlers and legal immigrants. The leftists love to use the inscription on the Statue of Liberty to equate the Statue with illegal immigration by the poor and uneducated. The Emma Lazarus poem was put on a stone inside the Statue much later and had nothing to do with illegal immigration. In fact, the Statue of Liberty stands for FREEDOM.

It won’t for long if Democrats have their way.

Democrats are destroying our asylum laws, our immigration laws, and our borders. Republicans need to start speaking up.

O’Rourke touted all the immigrants that have come to America and “contributed to America’s greatness.” He claimed that El Paso is one of the safest cities in America, BECAUSE of their immigrants and asylum-seekers.

It was safe enough because it’s a pass-through and the local politicians are very cooperative with the invaders. The contributions by legal immigrants are great but we were more particular at the time and vetted them. The overwhelming majority of illegal immigrants are on welfare.

Democrats, the MSM, and the Obamas are promoting Robert, aka Beto, the Psychedelic Warrior, who once dreamed of running over children.

“El Paso, to me, represents America at its very best,” Beto O’Rourke says as he kicks off his 2020 campaign in Texas.

Via CBS pic.twitter.com/WjFqaBsjRX — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 30, 2019

Robert stands for everything far-left. That is who he is.

WEALTH REDISTRIBUTION

Robert thinks other peoples’ money is his to redistribute. He’s actually a thief.

Beto O’Rourke: “This extraordinary, unprecedented concentration of wealth and power and privilege must be broken apart and opportunity must be shared with all.” https://t.co/TActJrOCO8 pic.twitter.com/SbYCCG2OiZ — The Hill (@thehill) March 30, 2019

CORRUPTING THE VOTE

And he wants to corrupt the vote with easily-corruptable “automatic and same-day voter registration.” Once we go that route, it’s all over.

Beto O’Rourke: “As President, I will sign into law a new Voting Rights Act. Together, we will end gerrymandering, we will get big money out of our politics, and all across this country, we will have automatic and same-day voter registration.” https://t.co/TActJrOCO8 pic.twitter.com/60cO4dmpvw — The Hill (@thehill) March 30, 2019

And he paid the necessary homage to LGBTQAs to suck them into his socialist utopia.

.@BetoORourke: “Whatever our differences — where you live, who you love, to whom you pray, for whom you voted in the last elections — let those differences not define us or divide us… We are Americans first.” https://t.co/TActJs6ecI pic.twitter.com/lmkVMb1GaO — The Hill (@thehill) March 30, 2019

HE WANTS YOUR CHILDREN AT A VERY EARLY AGE

He’s another one who wants to educate pre-schoolers in government indoctrination facilities.

Let’s fully invest in a pre-K-12 world-class public school system. Let’s pay our teachers a living wage. Let’s end the school to prison pipeline and achieve equity in our classrooms. Once we do that, there’s no stopping these kids and no stopping this country. pic.twitter.com/N76Ow2yrVu — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 30, 2019

COMMUNIST CALL TO ARMS

This next video is my favorite. The “si se Puede” [Yes we can] chant is a communist slogan. United Farm Workers’ late leader Cesar Chavez marched under the infamous slogan “Si se Puede!” It’s also used by Alinskyites.

And the crowd responded with a “si se puede” chant —> pic.twitter.com/tWFIbAkyIt — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 30, 2019

IT’S “WISE” TO ELIMINATE THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE

Robert wants to get rid of the Electoral College, which would end the Republic in one fell swoop. He thinks it’s “wise.”

We would officially be a socialist nation under his administration.

Asked about the idea of getting rid of the electoral college, Beto O’Rourke tells @GarrettHaake today: “I think there’s a lot of wisdom in that.” pic.twitter.com/k5yUiL2gmb — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) March 19, 2019

Without the Electoral College, these states would not have had a vote. California and New York would have controlled the 2016 presidential election.