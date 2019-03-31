Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke is running on the socialist agenda

S.Noble
Robert O’Rourke doesn’t look like Robert Kennedy, act like Robert Kennedy, he is no Robert Kennedy

ROBERT IS RUNNING ON OPEN BORDERS

Beto — Robert — the fake Hispanic, is running on open borders. He made that clear Saturday during his stump speech in his hometown of El Paso, where the Border Agents were overrun and couldn’t hold them back.

“If we truly believe we are a country of immigrants and asylum seekers and refugees, the very premise of our strength, success and our security, let us free every single Dreamer from any fear of deportation,” Robert said, referring to illegal immigrants who entered the country as children.

He is incorrect. The United States is a nation of settlers and legal immigrants. The leftists love to use the inscription on the Statue of Liberty to equate the Statue with illegal immigration by the poor and uneducated. The Emma Lazarus poem was put on a stone inside the Statue much later and had nothing to do with illegal immigration. In fact, the Statue of Liberty stands for FREEDOM.

It won’t for long if Democrats have their way.

Democrats are destroying our asylum laws, our immigration laws, and our borders. Republicans need to start speaking up.

O’Rourke touted all the immigrants that have come to America and “contributed to America’s greatness.” He claimed that El Paso is one of the safest cities in America, BECAUSE of their immigrants and asylum-seekers.

It was safe enough because it’s a pass-through and the local politicians are very cooperative with the invaders. The contributions by legal immigrants are great but we were more particular at the time and vetted them. The overwhelming majority of illegal immigrants are on welfare.

Democrats, the MSM, and the Obamas are promoting Robert, aka Beto, the Psychedelic Warrior, who once dreamed of running over children.

Robert stands for everything far-left. That is who he is.

WEALTH REDISTRIBUTION

Robert thinks other peoples’ money is his to redistribute. He’s actually a thief.

CORRUPTING THE VOTE

And he wants to corrupt the vote with easily-corruptable “automatic and same-day voter registration.” Once we go that route, it’s all over.

And he paid the necessary homage to LGBTQAs to suck them into his socialist utopia.

HE WANTS YOUR CHILDREN AT A VERY EARLY AGE

He’s another one who wants to educate pre-schoolers in government indoctrination facilities.

COMMUNIST CALL TO ARMS

This next video is my favorite. The “si se Puede” [Yes we can] chant is a communist slogan. United Farm Workers’ late leader Cesar Chavez marched under the infamous slogan “Si se Puede!” It’s also used by Alinskyites.

IT’S “WISE” TO ELIMINATE THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE

Robert wants to get rid of the Electoral College, which would end the Republic in one fell swoop. He thinks it’s “wise.”

We would officially be a socialist nation under his administration.

Without the Electoral College, these states would not have had a vote. California and New York would have controlled the 2016 presidential election.

