Robert Mueller Did Smear President Trump on His Way Out

MUELLER’S NOT TO BE ADMIRED

Special counsel Robert Mueller allowed this probe to go on for two years with no probable cause.

Mark Levin does a great analysis in this audio below taken from a call to Fox News this afternoon. He notes that Chuck Schumer needs to basically shut up since Congress has no criminal investigative powers.

As to their demands for transparency, they are not entitled to all secret documents. Not forking over all documents to them is not about transparency, it’s about the rule of law.

He called for people to be held accountable.

One excellent point Levin made was that Mueller was not supposed to smear anyone who was not charged. The failure to not make a decision on obstruction was, in fact, a smear.

Levin said Mueller spent $40 million on this probe and put Americans through this terrible experience for two years with no basis in evidence. He said he thought the entire Trump family was going to end up in Sing Sing.

The collusion narrative was nothing more than a fantastical journey orchestrated by deranged Trump haters. The President was denied due process. All of his civil rights were trampled.

This is what Democrats and other Trump haters want for all of us if they take control.