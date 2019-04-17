Robert O likes the Green New Deal ’cause it will require WWII SACRIFICE

Robert ‘Beto’ Francis O’Rourke says that one of the reasons he likes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal is it reminds him of another time in this country’s past when we faced an “existential challenge.” In the midst of the “the Great Depression,” Americans were willing to sacrifice to make our world safe for democracy [the U.S. is a Republic, not a democracy]. The Green New Deal requires that scale of commitment, he says.

His reason is not a reason, it’s a talking point, and it’s one filled with drama. It’s also illogical. You like something that will turn our country into a cesspool because it will require WWII sacrifice? Seriously? What does that mean? And the lemmings cheer?

Robert literally makes no sense. In a field of political lightweights, he’s not even a featherweight.

In more normal times, people would have recognized the triteness and the meaninglessness of things he says. They would have counted him out.

“One of the reasons I like Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s proposed Green New Deal is that it calls to mind another time in this country’s past when we faced an existential challenge,” O’Rourke said. “In that case, it was to our way of life, to the western democracies, to our allies in Europe, to our fellow Americans.”

“In the midst of the Great Depression, this country was willing to sacrifice, men and women all over the United States, to make sure that we defeated Germany, and we won that war and for the following 75 years that we made this world safe for democracy. The Green New Deal calls that sacrifice and service in that scale of commitment to mind when it talks about the challenges that we face today,” O’Rourke continued.

Watch: