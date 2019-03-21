Robert Says “We Don’t Need Any Walls”, “We Do Not Have A Problem”

While speaking to a small crowd in Portsmouth, NH, Beto O’Rourke brought up the wall. The entire border debate has revolved around the wall, but the laws also need to change. In any case, Robert Francis O’Rourke lied about the wall.

Trump never called for and isn’t calling for a 2,000-mile wall, and everyone knows that except Robert.

Robert actually said there are no problems at the border. That’s just a blatant lie. He’s a bald-faced liar. Border Patrol said the wall will help tremendously and we need to do something.

We have no problem with Robert as long as he stays down there in Texas and isn’t in public office. We wish him well, but this man has NO solutions for anything.