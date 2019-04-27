Robert the fake Hispanic says our immigration laws ENSLAVE people

Robert O’Rourke, aka ‘Beto’ the fake Hispanic, says immigration laws are slavery and “modern-day bondage”.

He’s right, but not about the people breaking into our country. Americans are enslaved to them. We are paying for them as they depress wages, collect welfare, and commit crimes.

They go to colleges our kids can’t afford on taxpayer monies.

We are overrun because we give them too much, not because we enslave them. Beto is dangerously stupid and feckless. Politicians like Beto will say anything, anything.