Robert, the Psychedelic Warlord, Says Trump Definitely Colluded

The dirt-eating, psychedelic warlord, Robert Francis O’Rourke says that President Trump obstructed justice or at least tried to obstruct justice — definitely. He also told an audience in South Carolina that the President definitely colluded with Russia. These Dems will literally say anything.

He has no proof but his audiences love it. They have been lied to by the media for years now and this is what they expect to hear.

“Beyond the shadow of a doubt…if there was no obstruction of justice, there was certainly the effort to obstruct justice.”

He was slanderous in South Carolina and said Trump definitely colluded with Russia:

‘You have a president who in my opinion, beyond a shadow of a doubt, sought to, however ham-handedly, collude with the Russian government, a foreign power, to undermine and influence our elections,’ O’Rourke said.

It appears that his small crowd was eating it up.

NEGATIVE FACEBOOK COMMENTS ARE TAKEN DOWN

The comments on his Facebook page are ridiculous. They say he looks like a Kennedy, many think this far-left nutter will bring us together, and they compare him favorably to Comrade Bernie.

I wrote on the video on Facebook that he was a ‘kook’ to see if they would leave it up. It was taken down immediately. I figured it would be. Who knows what’s real with the New Dem Party.

He’s also fundraising off the Mueller report.

The Democrats are in full panic mode. Pelosi even scheduled an emergency conference call to deal with the post-Mueller report period. But the Psychedelic Warlord isn’t panicked — he will just lie.

Beto O’Rourke this morning in SC: You have a president, who in my opinion beyond a shadow of a doubt, sought to, however ham-handedly, collude with the Russian government, a foreign power to undermine and influence our elections. (h/t: @BrentScher) pic.twitter.com/mxlSztoUGg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 23, 2019