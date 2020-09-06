Rochester restaurants ok damage, terrorizing diners since rioters are justifiably angry

On Friday night, Black Lives Matter ‘protesters’ chased customers out of establishments and flipped over patrons’ dinner plates in Rochester, New York.

The restaurants decided to side with the ‘protesters’ since there wasn’t much monetary damage, and people are angry, they concluded.

As for terrorizing diners, they don’t seem to care.

The rioters were protesting Daniel Prude’s death after he was restrained by the police. Prude was black.

“Three restaurants that were affected by Friday night’s protests over the death of Daniel Prude released statements on Saturday acknowledging they did have some property damage while voicing support for the peaceful protestors,” News 10 WHEC reported Saturday.

On Instagram, restaurants Swan Dive, Ox and Stone, and Daily Refresher posted “nearly-identical statements,” the news station reported:

“Despite what videos might depict, we lost some glassware last night. You can not deny the anger and hurt our community is feeling right now. As always, the actions of a few agitators are amplified louder and louder as videos are shared and conclusions are drawn. We, now and always, stand with those standing against injustice.

Stay safe. Listen. Love.

Ever better.”

The restaurants closed Saturday.

What a clown show. They’re standing against injustice by terrorizing people?

Watch:

#HappeningNow the protesters in Rochester NY are “shutting down restaurants”, tables are broken, people running off scared #rochesterprotests pic.twitter.com/oxmlZp526w — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) September 5, 2020

The following night, another Rochester business owner lost U-Haul trucks despite a sign outside his business: Proud to be Black Owned.

“Owner Jesse Barksdale says he was bounced out of bed to respond,” Charles Molineaux reported. “Livid over the destruction of his business.”

Mr. Barksdale reacted normally.

Three U-Haul trucks destroyed at J-Ribs on State Street.

Owner Jesse Barksdale says he was bounced out of bed to respond.

Livid over the destruction of his business. pic.twitter.com/7FKPtD6mmS — Charles Molineaux (@WHEC_cmolineaux) September 6, 2020

Peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters set fire to U-Haul in Rochester. If you're moving out, they'll burn your stuff. pic.twitter.com/9CpcaaRgE2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 6, 2020