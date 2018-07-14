Rod Rosenstein’s Spy Indictment Raises More Questions Than Answers

Rod Rosenstein announced an indictment against 12 Russians this week, but he never explained how the DoJ/FBI were able to conclude the Russians hacked Democrat emails when no one but Crowdstrike saw the original servers. The FBI never bothered to take possession of the servers.

The FBI never had access to the DCCC, DNC, and Clinton campaign servers, or at least that’s what we were told.

Rosenstein has 35 defendents – Russian intelligence officers – who will never show up for trial. It’s very similar to the Russian troll case which is turning into a fiasco. One of the Russians sent a lawyer to defend one of the companies and the DoJ doesn’t want to let them see the evidence.

Is this still America?

It is also interesting that Rosenstein is passing this case off to the DoJ National Security Division. That’s the secret group involved in the FISA – 702 database searches of Americans.

ROSENSTEIN IS A LIAR

Rosenstein is a liar. According to Rep. Mark Meadows, Lisa Page didn’t know about the interview requests for seven months. If accurate, that’s another Rosenstein lie. He is keeping witnesses and information from Congress.

Remarkably, we learned new information today suggesting the DOJ had not notified Lisa Page of Congress’ outstanding interview requests for over 7 months now. The DOJ/FBI appear to be continuing their efforts to keep material facts, and perhaps even witnesses, from Congress. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) July 13, 2018

ROSENSTEIN ANNOUNCED PREVIOUSLY KNOWN INFORMATION

It’s also strange that Rosenstein felt the need to announce the indictment of 12 Russians immediately after Peter Srzok’s embarrassing performance at the House hearing and immediately before the President is to meet with President Putin.

Every time the President travels abroad, some Democrat or Democrat operative embarrasses the President. At the same time, the Democrat hacks led by Chuck Schumer are demanding the President cancel his meeting with Russian President Putin. What are they afraid of?

This is especially interesting given the fact that this information had already been uncovered.

Specifically you only had to read page 4 findings 7-10. Just reading Chapter 2 you would have got the gist of it..all this despite the ridiculous redactions. Sadly the media ignored most of our findings on March 22 and the whole report since April 27. https://t.co/umYtRL5hd5 — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) July 13, 2018

President Trump wants to know why nothing was done during the Obama years since it happened under his watch. the left is calling him a conspiracy nut for asking the question.

These Russian individuals did their work during the Obama years. Why didn’t Obama do something about it? Because he thought Crooked Hillary Clinton would win, that’s why. Had nothing to do with the Trump Administration, but Fake News doesn’t want to report the truth, as usual! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

THEIR MAN IN CHARGE

This is a good time to mention their ace agent who was in charge of the Russia probe, Peter Strzok looks like he’s possessed. General Flynn’s son commented about it.

Peter Strzok interviewed @GenFlynn Let that sink in…… — 🇺🇸Michael Flynn Jr🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) July 12, 2018

Reporter Paul Sperry noted, “Strzok is admitting that, on the job, he is undisciplined, unprofessional and had a habit of engaging in hyperbole. And yet Comey put this guy in charge of two of the biggest investigations in history. And he’s still technically employed by the FBI.”

