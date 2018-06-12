Rodman Weeps on CNN, “Obama Didn’t Even Give Him the Time of Day”

The summit in North Korea brought up memories of Dennis Rodman visiting North Korea nearly six years ago. He not only became a viral meme and a joke of late-night comics, he received death threats. Now that the President is trying to get the North Koreans to denuclearize, Rodman’s back in the media wearing a MAGA hat on CNN

The look on Chris Cuomo’s face was priceless.

The NBA Hall of Famer showed up with a “Make America Great Again” hat, saying he loved Kim Jong-un and President Trump. He grew very emotional because of the abuse he took when he went to North Korea. He said he didn’t know a thing about the regime when he went. It was an invitation to a charity event as far as he was concerned.

He started to openly cry when he talked about it and said that when he spoke to the prior administration, “Obama didn’t even give me the time of day,” Rodman recalled. “He just brushed me off.”

On the other hand, Rodman said President Trump called him recently through his secretary to tell him he was proud of his efforts.

President Trump is like no one else.