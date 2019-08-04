Rod’s Back! Jumps in with a Bush to strike fear over ‘WHITE TERRORISM’

White supremacists, neo-Nazis, KKK must all be condemned, but putting all whites into a class with the word ‘terrorism’ is racism and it’s very dangerous. However, that is what George P. Bush and Rod Rosenstein did and it’s catching fire with the likes of Brian Stelter. This has to be stopped.

The left is already accusing all whites of racism, now we will all be called potential terrorists unless we are leftists. Every word will be dissected with that in mind.

George P. Bush, son of Jeb, referred to the El Paso killer as a symbol of “white terrorism.” He is stereotyping all whites here. The hatemongers of the left are already stereotyping all whites and this just feeds into that. The comments on his tweet demonstrated that.

He wrote, “I proudly served in Afghanistan as a Naval officer where our mission was to fight and kill terrorists,” he said. “I believe fighting terrorism remains a national priority. And that should include standing firm against white terrorism here in the US.”

He continued, “There have now been multiple attacks from self-declared white terrorists here in the U.S. in the last several months. This is a real and present threat that we must all denounce and defeat. All terrorism must be stopped. I am praying for the victims of the shooting in El Paso. And I am asking that all Americans stand firm against all forms of terrorism.”

ROD ROSENSTEIN BLAMES WHITES

Then we got a taste of the bias of Rod Rosenstein who jumped right onto the ‘white terrorism’ label.

“George is right. Killing random civilians to spread a political message is terrorism. FBI classifies it as domestic terrorism, but “white terrorism” is more precise. Many of the killers are lone-wolf losers indoctrinated to hate through the internet, just like Islamic terrorists,” said Rod.

Using a term, ‘white terrorism’ is racism just as the term ‘white nationalism’ is racism. It generalizes to all whites. Just as there is no such thing as ‘Muslim terrorism,’ but rather ‘radical Islamic terrorism,’ there is no such thing as ‘white terrorism,’ but rather ‘white supremacist terrorism.’