Rogan Asks Gupta Why CNN Lied About Him, Train Wreck Ensues

“Does it bother you that the news network you work for outright lied about me taking horse dewormer?”

“They shouldn’t have said that.”

“Why’d they say that?”

“Idk.”

“You didn’t ask?”

Gupta didn’t figure out that Rogan would ask him about that? His answer was pathetic but so is CNN.

Watch:

Uh oh. Dr. Sanjay Gupta caught in 4K on the Joe Rogan Experience pic.twitter.com/7cx1noSKLE — mikesragingbileduct (@mikegrajeda2) October 14, 2021



Sanjay Gupta responded to the embarrassing event.

“I walked into the lion’s den and spoke with Joe Rogan on his podcast for more than 3 hours — vaccines, ivermectin, and much more. Friends tried to get me to turn down his invite, but ultimately I’m glad I did it,” he tweeted.

He was happy about being taken to the shed for a whipping’. The reason is because Joe has an important audience, and he (Gupta) is a “skeptical” person himself, and he shared facts, blah, blah, blah.

Here’s more:

Demolished! Joe Rogan takes @drsanjaygupta to the woodshed (in a kind way). Gupta has no idea what he’s talking about. He’s never explored the other side of the equation. I would LOVE to debate/discuss things with Sanjay.

watch this:pic.twitter.com/hDHWhIFQ4r — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) October 13, 2021

Joe Rogan is playing no games and crushes Gupta on vaccines and children pic.twitter.com/vTizX1ylxs — thehardhatintellectual (@hardhatintellec) October 13, 2021

