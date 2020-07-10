Roger Stone pardon imminent?

Earlier today, President Trump told the press that Roger Stone was treated very unfairly. Stone is due to report to prison by July 14th and is praying for a pardon from the President.

Stone has been treated very unfairly. He was a target because he supported President Trump during the coup.

The FBI raided the aging Stone’s home in the wee hours with armed agents. They called CNN so they could film the event.

President Trump is expected to pardon him or commute his sentence as early as this evening.