Roger Stone’s Plan for Infowars

By
M DOWLING
-
1
36

Roger Stone is putting together a group to buy Infowars and hire Alex Jones to run it. What a great idea. Hopefully, he can pull it off.

It’s hard to see how Infowars would survive without Alex Jones. Jones is Infowars.

We hope Stone gets backers. Whether you like Jones or not, this is a free speech case. While some restitution might apply, $1.5 billion doesn’t. It’s a weaponization of the justice system.


