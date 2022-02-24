Romney Claims Omniscience-Blames America 1st, Trump, Biden, Obama

The U.S. continually showed disrespect for Russia despite the fact that they are a nuclear power. If they had dealt with Russia as equals, things might have turned out differently.

They thought they could use Russia and ignore the threat they posed.

Why did Democrats led by Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer play games with Russia to hurt Donald Trump? It made us look ridiculous for five years.

ROMNEY THINKS HE SHOWED INCREDIBLE FORESIGHT

Romney, who did recognize their might, is now blaming the past three administrations for the position we are in despite the fact that Donald Trump did try to treat Russia as a formidable foe but one that could be met at the negotiating table.

Romney was partially right in that Russia is formidable and should be taken seriously. He was wrong in his conspiratorial and warlike assessment. China is still our most dangerous enemy and China and Russia as allies are an existential threat.

Wild. Mitt Romney was right about Russia. pic.twitter.com/t8IdYNuFla — L+416 (@650OverLIBOR) February 18, 2022

“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s Ukraine invasion is the first time in 80 years that a great power has moved to conquer a sovereign nation. It is without justification, without provocation, and without honor,” Romney said in a statement on Wednesday night.

For some reason, Romney forgot the Yugoslav Wars which took place from 1991 to 2001. That makes him look ignorant.

While not supporting Russia’s actions, one should admit that Ukraine is a mess as nations go and did appoint their leader through a coup.

Romney continued, “Putin’s impunity predictably follows our tepid response to his previous horrors in Georgia and Crimea, our naive efforts at a one-sided ‘reset,’ and the shortsightedness of ‘America First. The ’80s called and we didn’t answer.”

Romney is a fool who marches with Black Lives Matter and puts America Last. He’s not right and he wasn’t right. Recognizing Russia’s threat and then claiming they are number one when the CCP is taking over the world is not accurate. To blame this on America First is beyond absurd. Donald Trump DID NOT IGNORE foreign policy. He kept the peace and wanted to stop endless wars. That doesn’t make him shortsighted.

Romney is shortsighted. He ignored the game playing in the Russiagate and the Ukraine hoaxes and the blaming of Trump for the CCP virus. It showed Russia what fools we are.

He called Russia our greatest geopolitical foe, but they weren’t until we pushed them into the arms of Maoist China.

Romney warned that Putin likely has his sights set on other countries, too.

“The peril of again looking away from Putin’s tyranny falls not just on the people of the nations he has violated, it falls on America as well,” Romney said. “History shows that a tyrant’s appetite for conquest is never satiated.”

This is the case of a prediction coming true but not for the reasons he cites. Continual aggression between Russian forces and Ukraine, attacks on Russian Ukrainians in the East, the failure of Minsk, and the threat of NATO did it.

The senator called on the U.S. and allies to impose the “harshest economic penalties” on Russia.

“America and our allies must answer the call to protect freedom by subjecting Putin and Russia to the harshest economic penalties, by expelling them from global institutions, and by committing ourselves to the expansion and modernization of our national defense,” Romney said.

Sanctions haven’t worked and won’t yet again. It’s too late anyway. They will only hurt citizens.

