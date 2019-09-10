Romney Is Open to Toomey-Manchin Gun Bill He Hasn’t Read

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said Monday that he believes all commercial gun sales should be subject to a background check (we do that) and signaled he’s open to supporting bipartisan legislation from Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). He hasn’t read it yet, however.

“It [background checks] certainly should be applied to commercial sales and finding a more comprehensive way to make sure that people are in the system that ought to be in the system,” Romney told reporters when asked about expanding background checks.

When he was asked if he’d support the Manchin-Toomey bill, he said:

“I’m looking at that. … Directionally, that is something I would support, but I have not read the legislation. That is something I would have to look at before I signed on,” Romney added.

Only two Republicans voted for the bill last go-around, Susan Collins and Pat Toomey, two barely Republican politicians.

Most viewed the bill as a Trojan Horse.

Nancy Pelosi said she won’t settle for less than universal background checks and there will “be hell to pay” if it doesn’t happen. Pelosi uses her best manipulative adjectives in the clip below.

#NEW: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warns Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that Democrats will not take “no” for an answer on universal background checks, adding the Republican party “will have hell to pay” if legislation doesn’t pass the Senate. #OANN pic.twitter.com/uJxYYLq4sJ — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) September 9, 2019

THE TOOMEY-MANCHIN BILL

The Toomey-Manchin gun bill seeks to build on and expand background checks of gun sales at gun shows/events using the National Instant Criminal Background Check. (All gun shows and events must do background checks now.)

The authors allege it does not expand the authority of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. However, the ATF and state governments will now have cause to step up “investigations” of legal gun owners.

The data mining from this bill will set up the framework for a potential national registry.