Rosenstein Calls Reaction to Mueller Report Letter “Completely BIZARRE”

Rod Rosenstein gave a rare interview to the Wall Street Journal to react to the harsh criticisms leveled against Attorney General Bill Barr over his four-page letter outlining the conclusion of the Mueller probe. Barr worked in coordination with Rosenstein on the letter and is doing the same with the soon-to-be-released redacted full report. Barr is also involving special counsel in that process.

The reaction from the left has been crazed with Democrats now demanding the full unredacted report. Rod called the reactions “completely bizarre.”

“COMPLETELY BIZARRE”

“He’s being as forthcoming as he can, and so this notion that he’s trying to mislead people, I think is just completely bizarre,” Rosenstein said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Rosenstein was referring to Barr’s four-page summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Democrats didn’t like the fact that Mueller absolved Trump of guilt in the collusion case and Barr and Rosenstein said there wasn’t enough evidence to find for obstruction.

We all knew that in the beginning. In fact, Devin Nunes said, based on the information he has seen, there is NO WAY Mueller didn’t know there was no evidence for the probe.

Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller as special counsel on May 17, 2017 and oversaw the probe, said that Barr revealed as much information as he could. He also defended the review process taking place ahead of the release of the report.

Barr said on Tuesday that he expects to give a redacted version of Mueller’s report to Congress “within a week.”

The Justice Department, in coordination with Mueller’s team, is reviewing the report to decide which grand jury and classified information to redact.

“It would be one thing if you put out a letter and said, ‘I’m not going to give you the report,’” Rosenstein told The Journal.

“What he said is, ‘Look, it’s going to take a while to process the report. In the meantime, people really want to know what’s in it. I’m going to give you the top-line conclusions.’ That’s all he was trying to do.”

CORRUPT MEDIA REACTION

The Washington Post’s reaction to Rosenstein’s comments are notable for their dishonesty and manipulative nature. The title of their article Friday morning is all you need to know, “Rod Rosenstein stuck his neck out for Trump. Now he’s doing it again for William Barr.”

The media continues to operate dishonestly, slanting their stories to help Democrats. They are corrupt. They know we know that and they don’t care.

Democrats are acting “completely bizarre.” They want power at all costs. Lying is no impediment for the leftists.