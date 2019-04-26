Rosenstein Slammed Comey & Obama Admin, Beat Up the Press

DOJ Deputy Rod Rosenstein gave a private speech Thursday night and swiped at the Obama administration. He also slammed ex-FBI boss James Comey. The retiring Deputy Attorney General frequently praised President Trump as he has in other speeches.

This was his first speech since the publication of the Mueller report. He criticized the Obama administration’s real-time reaction to Russian hacking and its decision to “not publicize the full story” to the American people.

Well, gee, Obama did tell Putin to “cut it out.” That must have had ole Vlad shaking in his boots. As for the selective leaking, it’s a winner for Democrats.

Rosenstein, who was speaking in New York at the Public Servants Dinner of the Armenian Bar Association, defended his handling of the probe and criticized former officials in the process. He spoke positively of Trump’s commitment to the rule of law and criticized the press.

HE WASN’T HAPPY WITH COMEY

The deputy AG called out former FBI Director James Comey for alerting Congress about the investigation into Russian collusion at the height of the 2016 presidential campaign.

“The FBI disclosed classified evidence about the investigation to ranking legislators and their staffers,” he said. “Someone selectively leaked details to the news media. The FBI director [Comey] announced at a congressional hearing that there was a counterintelligence investigation that might result in criminal charges. Then the former FBI director alleged that the president pressured him to close the investigation, and the president denied that the conversation occurred.”

RUSSIANS HACK AND DEFRAUD

He warned that hacking and social media ma­nipu­la­tion are “only the tip of the iceberg” when it comes to Russian efforts to influence American elections. Rosenstein fiercely defended his handling of the Mueller investigation.

“The bottom line is, there was overwhelming evidence that Russian operatives hacked American computers and defrauded American citizens, and that is only the tip of the iceberg of a comprehensive Russian strategy to influence elections, promote social discord, and undermine America, just like they do in many other countries,” Rosenstein said.

Then why didn’t the FBI under Comey DEMAND the DNC computers to get to the bottom of the hacking?

He claims the DOJ is non-partisan.

“I do not care how police officers, prosecutors and judges vote, just as I do not care how soldiers and sailors vote. That is none of my business. I only care whether they understand that when they are on duty, their job is about law and not politics,” said Rosenstein, who has worked at the Justice Department for decades.

“There is not Republican justice and Democrat justice. There is only justice and injustice,” he said.

That sounds a bit naive. They have thoroughly different approaches and belief systems. The end results appear to reflect that. Just look at Page and Strzok.

THE MERCENARY CRITICS AND THE PRESS

He denounced what he called “mercenary critics, who get paid to express passionate opinions about any topic, often with little or no information. They do not just express disagreement. They launch ad hominem attacks unrestricted by truth or morality. They make threats, spread fake stories, and even attack your relatives.”

“Some of the nonsense that passes for breaking news today would not be worth the paper it was printed on, if anybody bothered to print it,” he said. “One silly question that I get from reporters is, ‘Is it true that you got angry and emotional a few times over the past few years?’ Heck yes! Didn’t you?”

The MSM didn’t report his speech kindly but did mention his complimenting the President on the issue of his adherence to the rule of law.

NO OBSTRUCTION

Rosenstein said that both he and Barr concluded the President did NOT obstruct justice.

“The rule of law is our most important principle,” Rosenstein said. “As President Trump pointed out, ‘We govern ourselves in accordance with the rule of law rather [than] … the whims of an elite few or the dictates of collective will.’”

“Last week, the big topic of discussion was, what were you thinking when you stood behind Bill Barr at that press conference with a deadpan expression?”

“The answer is: I was thinking, ‘My job is to stand here with a deadpan expression.'”

“Can you imagine if I did anything other than stand there at the press conference? Imagine the reaction and the commentary if I had smiled or grimaced,” Rosenstein continued. “But you cannot avoid criticism. The only way you can avoid criticism in public service is if you stay home. But somebody actually has to do the work and therefore you have to accept the criticism that comes with the job.”